THE FARCE AWAKENS: FEYDEAU X 2 to Open at Odyssey Theatre

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Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present The Farce Awakens: Feydeau x 2, an evening of two one-act comedies by French playwright Georges Feydeau, from November 4, 2026, through January 17, 2027, at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles.

Featuring Going to Pot and Stark Naked, the production blends madness, mayhem, and unexpected twists to explore the often amusing frustrations of relationships and married life. As characters are pushed to their limits, their behavior becomes increasingly outrageous, resulting in a series of comedic misunderstandings and escalating absurdity.

Going to Pot is translated by Norman R. Shapiro, while Stark Naked is translated and freely adapted by Charles Marowitz. The production is directed by Daniel Passer.

The cast features Rachel Avery, Justin Blanchard, Barry Del Sherman, Julie Mann, Ryan Nebreja, and Kody Nelson. The production is produced by Beth Hogan and Bart DeLorenzo and presented by Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, where Hogan serves as artistic director.

Preview performances will take place November 4 and 5 at 8 p.m., with regular performances beginning November 6. The production will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional Wednesday performances at 7 p.m. on November 18 and January 13.

There will be no performances November 27–29, December 25–27, or January 1–3.

The Farce Awakens: Feydeau x 2 will play at the Odyssey Theatre, located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets range from $20 to $38.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 03 Hrs 39 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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