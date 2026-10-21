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THE FARCE AWAKENS: FEYDEAU X 2 to Open at Odyssey Theatre

Daniel Passer directs the production, which stars Rachel Avery, Justin Blanchard, Barry Del Sherman, Julie Mann, Ryan Nebreja, and Kody Nelson.

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THE FARCE AWAKENS: FEYDEAU X 2 to Open at Odyssey Theatre

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present The Farce Awakens: Feydeau x 2, an evening of two one-act comedies by French playwright Georges Feydeau, from November 4, 2026, through January 17, 2027, at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles.

Featuring Going to Pot and Stark Naked, the production blends madness, mayhem, and unexpected twists to explore the often amusing frustrations of relationships and married life. As characters are pushed to their limits, their behavior becomes increasingly outrageous, resulting in a series of comedic misunderstandings and escalating absurdity.

Going to Pot is translated by Norman R. Shapiro, while Stark Naked is translated and freely adapted by Charles Marowitz. The production is directed by Daniel Passer.

The cast features Rachel Avery, Justin Blanchard, Barry Del Sherman, Julie Mann, Ryan Nebreja, and Kody Nelson. The production is produced by Beth Hogan and Bart DeLorenzo and presented by Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, where Hogan serves as artistic director.

Preview performances will take place November 4 and 5 at 8 p.m., with regular performances beginning November 6. The production will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional Wednesday performances at 7 p.m. on November 18 and January 13.

There will be no performances November 27–29, December 25–27, or January 1–3.

The Farce Awakens: Feydeau x 2 will play at the Odyssey Theatre, located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets range from $20 to $38.

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