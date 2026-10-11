Photos: THE BEST MEDICINE Receives West Coast Premiere At The Odyssey Theatre
The production stars Caroline Aaron with direction by Jane E. Unger.
The West Coast premiere of 'The Best Medicine' by playwright and bestselling author Robin Gerbe opened Saturday, October 10th at the Odyssey Theatre, with Jane E. Unger at the helm. Check out the photos below!
Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) stars as Rachel in this laugh-out-loud, open-hearted solo show about caregiving, marriage, resilience and unexpected joy. A free spirit who has long prized her independence, Rachel has finally found a relationship worthy of commitment. Then the universe decides to test her. That 'in sickness and in health' vow becomes a distant memory when Rachel's husband is diagnosed with Parkinson's, thrusting her suddenly into the job she's least suited for: self-sacrificing caregiver. A stand-up comedy class becomes her salvation and a portal to a transformative truth about life and connection. More than a romantic comedy, The Best Medicine is a hilarious, poignant and unexpected exploration of love, purpose and meaning.
Performances continue through November 15. For more information, visit OdysseyTheatre.com.
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