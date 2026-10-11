Photos: THE BEST MEDICINE Receives West Coast Premiere At The Odyssey Theatre

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The West Coast premiere of 'The Best Medicine' by playwright and bestselling author Robin Gerbe opened Saturday, October 10th at the Odyssey Theatre, with Jane E. Unger at the helm. Check out the photos below!

Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) stars as Rachel in this laugh-out-loud, open-hearted solo show about caregiving, marriage, resilience and unexpected joy. A free spirit who has long prized her independence, Rachel has finally found a relationship worthy of commitment. Then the universe decides to test her. That 'in sickness and in health' vow becomes a distant memory when Rachel's husband is diagnosed with Parkinson's, thrusting her suddenly into the job she's least suited for: self-sacrificing caregiver. A stand-up comedy class becomes her salvation and a portal to a transformative truth about life and connection. More than a romantic comedy, The Best Medicine is a hilarious, poignant and unexpected exploration of love, purpose and meaning.

Performances continue through November 15. For more information, visit OdysseyTheatre.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 06 Hrs 05 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming