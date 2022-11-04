Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: The Unauthorized Star Wars Burlesque Parody Returns to Los Angeles This Month

THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: The Unauthorized Star Wars Burlesque Parody Returns to Los Angeles This Month

Audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  

The Empire Strips Back - the Unauthorized Star Wars™ Burlesque Parody will have a limited engagement at the Montalbán Theatre, 1615 Vine Street, in Hollywood beginning November 19 (press opening November 30). Tickets are available at empirestripsback.com.

Featuring all of the classic Star Wars™ characters, The Empire Strips Back created by Russall S. Beattie, takes audiences to a galaxy far, far away, creating one of the most unforgettable (and unauthorized) theatrical versions of the beloved franchise.

Combining striptease, song and dance, troupe routines and plenty of humor, audiences are transported into the world of burlesque to witness a menacing troop of seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, tantalizing Twi'leks, a delightfully lukewarm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, and of course, scantily clad and daring Droids. Even Darth Vader will explore her feminine side with a fantastical twist.

The Empire Strips Back celebrates the resurgence of burlesque, while delivering a powerful experience for fans of the art form as well as the classic film series. Ariana Bindman of SF Gate said, "Popularized in the U.S. in the 19th century, burlesque blurs the line between comedy and adult entertainment, incorporating camp and theater in playful strip routines."

Bindman continued, "Dark and sexy ... with each draw of the curtain, we saw a series of acts that were visually decadent and tonally unique ... a captive Princess Leia gyrating in a bikini to the Nine Inch Nails' 'Closer' or sexy stormtroopers stomp to the relentless 'Seven Nation Army' ... or resident space pimp, R2D2 making rain by ejecting wads of cash into the air while a braggadocious Han Solo undulated to "Smooth Criminal" making every goth and nerd in the audience scream like animals."

She concludes, "I saw the Star Wars strip show and now I'm forever changed. An enormous success ... one of the most memorable and impressive live performances I've ever seen. I know that The Force is already with them."

Australian creator Russall S. Beattie says that producing "Strips Back" was inevitable. "I'm Peter Pan. I've never really grown up," he said. "It takes all the best things about being a kid, and all the best things about being an adult and just jams them together." Asked about his knuckle tattoos, which spell out "Sexy Boss" - a nickname he earned while working in the burlesque circuit - he says. 'I was drunk in Texas one night and got it and I could tell I was drunk because the 'x' is not center.'

First imagined in 2011 by Beattie, the original production was booked in a small, 150 seat room in Sydney for a one-off, three-night run. Fast-forward to seven national sold-out Australian tours, an enthusiastic audience of over 100,000+, and a Huffington Post video feature boasting 20+ million viral views.

On its last U.S. tour, The Empire Strips Back was a sold-out hit in prestigious venues, from San Francisco's Warfield Theatre, to Los Angeles' Wiltern and New York's PlayStation Theatre, with uproarious standing ovations and rave reviews. The 2022 Los Angeles engagement follows the hit San Francisco run at Chinatown's Great Star Theater, rattling the walls of the 97-year old venue. Roger Pincombe, Executive Director of the Great Star said "The Empire Strips Back was one of the largest, most exciting productions the theater has seen in recent decades, and it marks the start of a new era for our venerable venue."

Beattie and producing business partner, Craig Ridgwell, have built a reputation for themselves in the Australian and London theatre circuits; clients include HBO/Foxtel, Warner Bros, EB Games, Sydney Film Festival, and Oz ComicCon. The two have worked alongside one another for 10 years as creative and producer of live shows, achieving cult-stardom for developing and promoting other internationally-acclaimed burlesque parodies such as Dames of Throne, Biba Wizard of Oz, Batman Follies, and Hail to The King, all seen by thousands in sold-out theatres across Australia.

The Hollywood engagement of The Empire Strips Back is produced by Foster Entertainment and Neil Gooding Productions, presented with Fever and Secret Los Angeles.




Review: Excellent Performances Empower A FEW GOOD MEN at La Mirada Photo
Review: Excellent Performances Empower A FEW GOOD MEN at La Mirada
Undeniably compelling but also, at times, comfortably predictable, Aaron Sorkin's A FEW GOOD MEN is, for all intents and purposes, really a showcase for enthralling live acting performances. The McCoy Rigby Entertainment production continues at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts through November 20, 2022.
The Salon At Thymele Arts Announces November Event Photo
The Salon At Thymele Arts Announces November Event
​​​​​​​The Salon presents its unique blend of arts for an entertaining and informative evening in the downstairs space “Thymele Atlas” at Thymele Arts on Saturday, November 12. Doors open at 7pm, for guests to grab a glass of wine and mingle. The presentations begin at 7:30. This is a free event.
The Institute for Art and Olfaction Presents MILK With VOLTA This Month Photo
The Institute for Art and Olfaction Presents MILK With VOLTA This Month
The Institute of Art and Olfaction and Los Angeles based dance theatre company Volta will present the world premiere of MILK. Drawing in part from the Greek tragedy Medea, the work mixes dance, prose, sound, and scent to examine the construction of feminine desire and destruction.
Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry Present IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY Photo
Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry Present IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY
Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry will present In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play  as the next in the ongoing Theater by the Book staged reading series. Taking place one night only on Wednesday, November 16, the play is a scintillating depiction of self-discovery that will have audiences laughing and giggling the whole way through.

More Hot Stories For You


The Salon At Thymele Arts Announces November EventThe Salon At Thymele Arts Announces November Event
November 4, 2022

​​​​​​​The Salon presents its unique blend of arts for an entertaining and informative evening in the downstairs space “Thymele Atlas” at Thymele Arts on Saturday, November 12. Doors open at 7pm, for guests to grab a glass of wine and mingle. The presentations begin at 7:30. This is a free event.
The Institute for Art and Olfaction Presents MILK With VOLTA This MonthThe Institute for Art and Olfaction Presents MILK With VOLTA This Month
November 4, 2022

The Institute of Art and Olfaction and Los Angeles based dance theatre company Volta will present the world premiere of MILK. Drawing in part from the Greek tragedy Medea, the work mixes dance, prose, sound, and scent to examine the construction of feminine desire and destruction.
Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry Present IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAYSierra Stages and Miners Foundry Present IN THE NEXT ROOM, OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY
November 4, 2022

Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry will present In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play  as the next in the ongoing Theater by the Book staged reading series. Taking place one night only on Wednesday, November 16, the play is a scintillating depiction of self-discovery that will have audiences laughing and giggling the whole way through.
JOY TO THE WORLD: A Christmas Musical Journey Featuring Damien Sneed Comes to PepperdineJOY TO THE WORLD: A Christmas Musical Journey Featuring Damien Sneed Comes to Pepperdine
November 4, 2022

Acclaimed composer, conductor, musician, and vocalist Damien Sneed leads a cast of singers and musicians in Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu.
BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Returns to Beverly Hills Playhouse Next MonthBOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Returns to Beverly Hills Playhouse Next Month
November 4, 2022

 For two & one-half decades, Bob's Holiday Office Party has earned a solid cult following with audiences and critics alike!  Playwrights Joe Keyes and Rob Elk are proud to bring back the longest running Holiday hit, Bob's Holiday Office Party.  Produced by Julian McMahon and Charlie Loventhal along with Elk and Keys. 