THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW. Opens February 17 At The Odyssey Theatre

PLP Productions presents THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW written by John Patrick Shanley. Directed by Anne Kathryn Parma. A visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre.

Playing at Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025. Running February 17- February 26, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 1 p.m. Visit http://odysseytheatre.com for more information.

Tommy has isolated himself in a sparsely furnished, crummy apartment. There's a reclining chair, a refrigerator stocked with beer, a surreal self-portrait nailed to the wall, and that's it. He's recently broken up with Donna, who's come pounding on his door. Donna is erotically obsessed with Tommy and wants Tommy back, but she's upset that he's been seeing her 16-year-old kid sister. Tommy would sort of like to be back with Donna, but waffles on the subject.

Donna seeks advice from her widowed father, an artist who will never win a prize as dad of the year, nor husband of the year. Dad does have some surprises for her (e.g., he reveals to her what sex is for), and he has some ideas as to how Donna can resolve her situation with Tommy. You'll have to see the play to see what happens next.

John Patrick Shanley is the playwright. He won the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony for Doubt and the Oscar for his screenplay for Moonstruck. His other works for the stage include Outside Mullingar, Psychopathia Sexualis, Beggars in the House of Plenty, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Savage in Limbo, and many more. The Dreamer Examines His Pillow was first produced in 1985.

Anne Kathryn Parma directs the new production. A producer, her credits include The Diary of Anne Frank, On an Average Day, and Synthesis. She is also an actor.

Pamela Portnoy plays Donna. Her credits include Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, Rum and Cookies, and for television, Married with Secrets and Nova Vita. She is a graduate of UC Irvine.

James Liddell portrays Tommy. He's appeared in the feature films Two Ways to Go West, The Tomorrow Job, and Liza Liza: Skies Are Grey and on stage in On an Average Day.

Eric Larson plays Dad. He's previously appeared on stage in Time Stands Still, Fifty Words, Blackbird and Toe to Toe.