THE CLIMB Sheds A Light On The The Life And Journey Of The Blind At ArtsUp! LA

ArtsUp! LA will present The Climb, the most personal story that Theatre by the Blind has shared to date. Combining original rap, poetry, spoken word, and classic songs, The Climb shares the story of two blind performers Ronnie Chism and Maliaka Mitchell, reflecting on their lives, blindness, and journey to find a greater sense of self.

The Climb runs two weekends December 1st - December 9th at the Blue Door Theater in Culver City. ArtsUp! LA is excited to also provide an audio description for the Visually Impaired community for the Friday 12/8 performance and an ASL interpreter for the Saturday 12/9 performance.

About the Show

Led by two blind actors who lost their vision in their 20s, The Climb tells the true story of their journey, using original rap, poetry, spoken word, and classic songs to take the audience along as they share their most vulnerable moments. The show answers questions that most people might be curious about, but never ask directly. These brave performers share their stories of their blindness and their journey to find a greater sense of self.

“The Climb is the courageous and heart wrenching personal journey of these two brave actors and their experiences with going blind. Sharing first-hand what it's like to lose your vision, it's honest and vulnerable, and through their poetic and musical storytelling, you not only get a much better sense of who they are and the challenges they've overcome, but also reflect on who you are, and the things you may be taking for granted,” explains ArtsUP! LA's Co-Founder and Executive Director, Bryan Caldwell.

The Climb is directed by Greg Shane and produced by ArtsUP! LA. Shane has directed various populations such at-risk youth, military veterans, prisoners, and a wide range of different disabilities. “We all battle with obstacles in our lives, but the blind actors and characters in this production face challenges steeper than most,” says Shane. “It is the experience and living truth of the actors that fill these characters' stories with physical and emotional authenticity.”

Ronnie Chism has been involved with the Theatre the Blind for four years. He played supporting roles in two different plays, Blind Talent and The Braille Legacy. He was grateful to play his first lead in Romeo Rocks the 80s, which marked his third show with the group. The Climb will be his fourth show, in which he will tell the story of the trials and triumphs of going blind in his young adult life. He has enjoyed his time with Theatre by the Blind, dedicating himself to becoming a better actor and entertainer, while trying to make every experience for each audience new and exciting.

Maliaka Mitchell, who lost her vision due to diabetic retinopathy, is appearing in her 5th production with Theatre by the Blind, including last year's hit, The Braille Legacy. She also appeared in an episode of the Nick at Night TV show, Queen Bee. She is currently working on a Netflix project that will be premiering next year. Maliaka enjoys participating in Theatre by the Blind program because it has allowed her to explore another avenue for self-expression. She has also come to appreciate the abilities that she's discovered by participating in this production and is thankful to Greg for believing in her.

ArtsUP! LA's theater, The Blue Door, located at 9617 Venice Blvd. Culver City, 90232. The Climb runs two weekends December 1st, 2023 - December 9th, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays @ 8pm, Sundays @ 3pm. Single tickets are priced at $15 and available online or at The Blue Door's box office.