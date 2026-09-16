THE BUZZER to Be Presented as Part of Conundrum Theatre Company's New Works Festival

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Chandra Thomas' new play The Buzzer will receive two performances as part of Conundrum Theatre Company's New Works Festival at the Victory Theatre Center on September 20 and 26.

Directed by Titus Telge, the production will feature Leticia Carrasco (The Vagina Monologues), Jace Coates, Victoria Dunn (In the Blood), Shamin Shukkoor (Hollywood Bowl) and Siera Williams (Medea Refracted/Death of Medea).

The Buzzer centers on Amelia and her longtime partner Matthew, Newark homeowners who are applying to foster a child. Though both are people of color, the couple are considered part of the wave of gentrification changing their neighborhood, a tension frequently raised by their tenant, Octavia.

Their foster application takes an unexpected turn when Amelia's ex, Davida, arrives to evaluate the couple. After young Talariq becomes their foster son, Amelia and Matthew find their individual and shared understandings of class, race and ethnicity, family, sexuality and love tested.

Thomas is an award-winning multihyphenate storyteller whose plays have been presented at McCarter Theatre Center, Primary Stages, The Barrow Group, Naked Angels Theatre Company, HERE Arts Center, Vivid Stage, Passage Theatre and others. The Buzzer and her family circus play ...Of Champions were both named finalists for the Blue Ink Playwriting Award.

Her television writing credits include the Emmy-winning series Mom, and she is currently part of the Rideback RISE Circle. As an actor, Thomas has performed at The Public Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, SoHo Rep, Guthrie Theater and Centerstage, with screen credits including Labor Day, Tacoma FD, Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods.

Telge is a Los Angeles-based theater director and co-producer whose recent credits include The Man Who Ate Time at the Hudson Theatre mainstage in Hollywood and DC 20 for Conundrum Theatre Company. He has also worked on productions including Disney's The Little Mermaid, The King and I and Legally Blonde at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The Buzzer will be presented September 20 and 26 at the Victory Theatre Center as part of Conundrum Theatre Company's New Works Festival.

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