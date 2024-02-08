THE BIG FAT BROADWAY SHOW Featuring 20 Performers to be Presented at the El Portal Theatre

In its ninth year, BROADWAY TO THE RESCUE is returning to LA, in a special performance on February 23rd, hosted by Broadway's Michael-Leon Wooley. Following last year's epic Holiday Extravaganza, this year, Broadway to the Rescue goes back to its roots with THE BIG FAT BROADWAY SHOW. On this special night, 20 of the best and brightest from Broadway will take to the stage to sing and dance, create and recreate show-stopping performances from your favorite Broadway musicals.

Broadway to the Rescue returns to the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on February 23rd at 8 PM.

This year, Jason Michael Snow will join Michael-Leon Wooley as co-host. This year's line-up includes: Eric Peterson, Carly Hughes, Haviland Stillwell, Nita Whitaker, Noah Weisberg, Rena Strober, Gwen Hollander, Dominique Kent, Wendy Rosoff, Clent Bowers, Kathy Deitch, Sharon Wilkins, Doug Kreeger, Greg Poland, and Susan Edwards Martin.

Every penny from this event will go directly to HOPE THE MISSION, a non-profit organization that has been doing tireless work for the homeless population in Los Angeles for the past 15 years. The homeless crisis has been declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles, and this benefit is a call to arms to bring urgent and necessary funding to three of Hope of the Valley's anticipated projects launching in the next few weeks that will bring immediate assistance to those in need.

Producers, Michael-Leon Wooley, Annie Goto, and Kelly Lynch have assembled another amazing cast, and a production team which includes: Choreographer, Joseph Corella, Music Director, Jeffrey Hoeppner, Production Stage Manager, Danny Crisp, Costumer, Wendell Carmichael, Lighting Designer, Brandon Baruch, and Production Manager, Sarah Steiker.