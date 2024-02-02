THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN Opens February 9 at the Moving Arts Theater in Atwater Village

THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN opens February 9th at the Moving Arts Theater in Atwater Village.

This production of Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is a faithful adaptation of his classic novel, presented in a manner you have never seen before. Brought to life in a highly theatrical and innovative way by master puppet and mask-maker Robert Beuth, come journey down the Mississippi river with Huck and Jim and meet the colorful characters they encounter along the way! Over 17 masks and puppets are used in this production, along with a visual crankie to help take us on the journey down the Mississippi river.

Conceived for adults but suitable for children seven years and above, this one-man show will run February 9th thru March 3rd at the Moving Arts Theater in Atwater Village. Plenty of free parking!

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or by scanning the QR code:

Robert Beuth (Adaptor, Producer, puppets & masks) Bob has been an actor for over 50 years, with credits ranging from the recent LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY to WHEN HARRY MET SALLY, OUTBREAK, THE UNITED STATES VS. Billie Holiday, FRIENDS, THE WEST WING & E.R. (among others). Regionally he has performed at the Kennedy Center, Fulton Opera House, Getty Villa and the Rubicon Theater in Ventura. He has studied mask-making with Julie Taymor, puppet carving in Prague, leather mask-making in Padua, Italy and a one-year online course of puppet carving with Bernd Ogrodnick of Iceland. He has created two other shows with masks and puppets: STORIES OF THE SEASON and IN THE VALLEY OF MIST. theatermasks.com

Peter Van Norden (Director) most recently appeared in production of Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST as 'Prospero' for the Antaeus Theater. Also at Antaeus: HAMLET and THE HOTHOUSE (2019 Ovation Award/Best Actor). Other recent appearances include HENRY IV, Parts I and II (where he covered and performed for Tom Hanks as 'Falstaff'), RED INK , 1776 and SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at La Mirada Theater. For three years he played 'Ebeneezer Scrooge' in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Rubicon Theater in Ventura. Peter was the first American actor to appear in the title role of Mike Bartlett's KING CHARLES III at Arizona Theater. Film and TV roles include leads in THE ACCUSED (opposite Oscar winner Jodie Foster. THE STAND. PeterVanNorden.com