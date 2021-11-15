Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ADDICT'S LOVE LETTER TO HIS PRAYERBOOK ​​​​​​​to Play Limited Engagement At Promenade Playhouse

pixeltracker

The new, original play by award winning playwright, Cris Eli Blak returns with an ensemble of returning cast members.

Nov. 15, 2021  

THE ADDICT'S LOVE LETTER TO HIS PRAYERBOOK ​​​​​​​to Play Limited Engagement At Promenade Playhouse

After a string of successful performances at the Morgan-Wixson Theater in Los Angeles, The Addict's Love Letter to His Prayerbook, will be having a limited engagement of shows at the Promenade Playhouse in Santa Monica.

The play follows Jaxson (Sean Mann of TV's Westworld, Lucifer, Brooklyn 99) the titular struggling addict, who over the course of one weekend, attempts to reconcile with his niece (Ashley Amezcua), who doesn't know him or the truth, his widowed sister-in-law (Diana Cabuto of Netflix's Gentefied) who has built a life without him, a concerned counselor (Marci Urling), and well-meaning priest (Christopher Aruffo). All of whom have dark pasts of their own.

The ensemble piece, which has been picking up steam amongst viewers since opening night has been called a hard-hitting, raw and honest portrayal of addiction and the effects it has on an individual and those around them. A recent review by Sabrina Lassegue of Yellow Rain stated that, "the raw emotion from the actors, the dialogue, and the creative direction are what had me leaving the play feeling empty once it was over, yet uplifted with a new outlook on the world".

Tickets for the limited engagement event are now on sale at Promenade Playhouse's official website https://www.promenadeplayhouse.com/.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

More Hot Stories For You

  • KATSURA SUNSHINE'S RAKUGO to Perform Simultaneously at New World Stages & Leicester Square Theater
  • STOMP to Return To The UK For A Limited Run In Brighton
  • The Showstoppers Announce Final Performance of 2021 Featuring a Festive Twist
  • WHEN THE LONG TRICK'S OVER to Tour the East of England in Spring 2022