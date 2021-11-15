THE ADDICT'S LOVE LETTER TO HIS PRAYERBOOK ​​​​​​​to Play Limited Engagement At Promenade Playhouse

After a string of successful performances at the Morgan-Wixson Theater in Los Angeles, The Addict's Love Letter to His Prayerbook, will be having a limited engagement of shows at the Promenade Playhouse in Santa Monica.

The play follows Jaxson (Sean Mann of TV's Westworld, Lucifer, Brooklyn 99) the titular struggling addict, who over the course of one weekend, attempts to reconcile with his niece (Ashley Amezcua), who doesn't know him or the truth, his widowed sister-in-law (Diana Cabuto of Netflix's Gentefied) who has built a life without him, a concerned counselor (Marci Urling), and well-meaning priest (Christopher Aruffo). All of whom have dark pasts of their own.

The ensemble piece, which has been picking up steam amongst viewers since opening night has been called a hard-hitting, raw and honest portrayal of addiction and the effects it has on an individual and those around them. A recent review by Sabrina Lassegue of Yellow Rain stated that, "the raw emotion from the actors, the dialogue, and the creative direction are what had me leaving the play feeling empty once it was over, yet uplifted with a new outlook on the world".

Tickets for the limited engagement event are now on sale at Promenade Playhouse's official website https://www.promenadeplayhouse.com/.