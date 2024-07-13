THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Open at The Wayward Artist

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wayward Artist, Santa Ana’s own ensemble theatre company, will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee from July 12 - 28 at its exclusive theater venue at the Grand Central Arts Center in Downtown Santa Ana, 125 N. Broadway #E. Bring a donation of gently worn or new shoes to any performance of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and receive a free concession item as part of the nonprofit’s shoe drive fundraising event.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is the winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book. It has charmed audiences across the country for years with its effortless wit and humor.

In the show an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents tweens vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the contestants spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers will enter but only one can be the champion.

“Spelling Bee is a riotous ride, complete with audience participation and is a delightful den of comedic genius,” says Director Sydney Raquel, Co-Artistic Director at The Wayward Artist. “The cast is full of triple-threat actors and the design is playfully crafted; audiences will not want to miss out on the musical of the summer!”

Location:

The Wayward Artist

Grand Central Arts Center

125 N. Broadway

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Dates:

Friday, July 12 at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 13 at 7:30pm

Sunday, July 14 at 2:00pm

Thursday, July 18 at 7:30pm

Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 20 at 7:30pm

Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 2:00pm

Thursday, July 25 at 7:30pm

Friday, July 26 at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 27 at 7:30pm

Sunday, July 28 at 2:00pm

TICKETS:

For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/

Telephone: 657-205-6273

ABOUT THE WAYWARD ARTIST:

The work of The Wayward Artist is edgy and unafraid to push the envelope of politeness, political correctness, and propriety. It doesn't shy away from adult content, language and mature subject matter. It’s about innovation and re-invention and, wherever possible, delight in showing audiences a mirror to challenge pride, prejudices, and point-of-view. Its mission is to be the home for wayward artists - the lost, the naked, the vulnerable and to produce wayward works of a professional quality - works that are new, edgy and reimagined.

