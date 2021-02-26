"Tango The Musical by Sergei Tumas" comes to Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage March 25 through March 28, 2021.

Featuring a cast of 11 world-champion Argentine tango couples accompanied by a premiere 10-piece orchestra of Latin Grammy Award-winning tango musicians under the musical direction of pianist Cristian Zárate, "Tango The Musical" celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of legendary Argentinian composer and pioneer of tango nuevo, Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992).

"New tango" is a cultural blend of classical, jazz, rock and folk music and dance and this production is a complete Astor Piazzolla experience in music and dance, with glamorous costumes and lighting design, under the artistic direction of Maestro Sergei Tumas and choreographed by Argentinian choreographers Iván Leonardo Romero and Silvana Nuñez.

"Tango The Musical" tells the story of Los Desaparecidos, those who disappeared during Argentina's Dirty War which began in 1976. It follows an angel, Romeo, who falls in love with Isabella and goes through a journey of varying physical, psychological and spiritual states, all rooted in Greek mythology and presented through the dramatic language of the Argentine tango - the eternal dance.

Presented Thursday at 5 pm; Friday at 5 and 8 pm; Saturday at 5 and 8 pm and Sunday at 1 and 5 pm (all times Pacific), the streaming video will cost $10 for all viewers and will be available at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/premium-events/tango-the-musical/.