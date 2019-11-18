Suzanne Bocanegra Develops New Work At UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance

UCLA's Center of the Art of Performance's Artist Residency Program provides local and national artists creative time and necessary space for the development of new work. Each year CAP UCLA welcomes a new cohort and offers resources, time, connections and more to their process of bringing an idea to the stage. Suzanne Bocanegra, one of this season's Artists In Residence, will workshop and develop her piece, Honor: An Artist Lecture the week of November 18. The week will conclude with an invited work-in-progress showing on Friday, November 22. The completed work will appear in an upcoming CAP UCLA season.

A contemporary visual and performance artist, Suzanne Bocanegra is known for her paintings, costume designs, installations and performances. More recently, Bocanegra has ventured into the world of theater with her "Artist Lectures," which are staged narratives performed by professional actors. Part personal memoir, part cultural history and part art history lecture-this performance takes as its subject the largest tapestry in the collection at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, entitled "Honor."

Eiko Otake, a movement-based, interdisciplinary artist also a 19-20 Resident Artist, visited CAP UCLA in October as part of her ongoing work, Duet Project: Distance is Malleable which will also appear in an upcoming season. Throughout her residency, CAP UCLA will present informal works-in-progress of the project. A snapshot of her residency is now available online.

CAP UCLA's 2019-20 Artists In Residence program also includes Nadia Sirota, Toshi Reagon, Lynette Wallworth and Constance Hockaday. CAP UCLA would like to acknowledge the generous support of Susan & Leonard Nimoy, Good Works Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for investing in creative development initiatives at the Center.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) is dedicated to the advancement of the contemporary performing arts in all disciplines - dance, music, spoken word, and theater, as well as emerging digital, collaborative and cross-platforms - by leading artists from around the globe. Part of UCLA's School of the Arts and Architecture, CAP UCLA curates and facilitates direct exposure to artists who are creating extraordinary works of art and fosters a vibrant learning community both on and off the UCLA campus. The organization invests in the creative process by providing artists with financial backing and time to experiment and expand their practices through strategic partnerships and collaborations. As an influential voice within the local, national and global art communities, CAP UCLA connects this generation to the next in order to preserve a living archive of our culture. CAP UCLA is also a safe harbor where cultural expression and artistic exploration can thrive, giving audiences the opportunity to experience real life through characters and stories on stage, and giving artists an avenue to challenge assumptions and advance new ways of seeing and understanding the world we live in now.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You