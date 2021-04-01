Support + Feed Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Special Guests Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix

In celebration of their one year anniversary, Support + Feed, a nonprofit fighting climate change, one meal at a time, partnered with Monty's Good Burger to bring plant-based meals to My Friend's Place, an organization offering comprehensive services to LGBTQ+ youth.

"It's incredible to believe that what we started as a Covid crisis response to help people experiencing food insecurity by purchasing meals from small plant-based restaurants, has grown to be a real movement." says Support and Feed Founder Maggie Baird "What we imagined as a few months worth of effort became a year of full-time volunteering for so many and now, as we have seen the impact that receiving this nourishing, delicious food has had for people and also knowing that every plant-based meal we serve has a positive impact on climate change, we are more committed than ever!" To celebrate the event Maggie's family and other core volunteers, joined her at the event to lend a hand distributing food.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix joined the celebration stating "At a time when most people were worried about their own health and security, Maggie dreamed up and implemented a plan to get nourishing food to people who needed it most. We were honored to celebrate Support + Feed's first anniversary at such an important institution like My Friend's Place."

The meals for the day were donated by Monty's Good Burger who was a champion of Support + Feed from the beginning. "Giving to those in need is built into the foundation of Monty's. Partnering with S+F has allowed us to deliver plant based meals to individuals and families in the most underserved communities. I could not be more proud of the work that has been done over the past year by Maggie and her army of volunteers. True heroes in the greatest time of need." said co-founder Nic Adler.

Support + Feed positively impacts the climate crisis and combats food insecurity by providing plant based meals prepared by local restaurants and education on its benefits to underserved communities.

