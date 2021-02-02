Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stream A CHORUS AND A QUEEN Variety Show Featuring Music, Drag, and More

Join the Chorus! A Chorus and a Queen streams on Feb 12th @ 7:30 pm PST.

Feb. 2, 2021  

A Chorus and a Queen is a variety show featuring music, drag, dance, and more! The show unifies artists from all over the country including New York, California, and Florida. A Chorus and a Queen aims to provide a platform for artists to showcase work that is unique to themselves and introduce them to a wide audience.

Featured artists include Katy Corbus, Miss Clair Voyance, Justin Lawrence Barnes, Alexis Harter, Anna Paloma, Lauren Scales, Parade Stone, Sequoia Sellinger, and more!

A Chorus and a Queen will premiere live on YouTube at the link provided below. The show is produced by SideQuest Productions, Directed by Jacob Houser, Editing and Visual Design by Cathy Lee, and Production Managed by Gabrielle Bruno.

Watch here!


