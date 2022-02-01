Story Pirates Announce Biggest Show Of The Year At The Wiltern

Kids will direct the action at a full cast Story Pirates show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 13. The highly engaging comedy-improv musical performance benefits the nonprofit Story Pirates Changemakers, which brings literacy programs to schools and under-served communities. It is also the second show in the Story Pirates' Cats Sit on You Tour. Special guests and hilarity will ensue.

Tickets are on sale now, here: http://storypirateschangemakers.org/labenefit

All proceeds benefit Story Pirates Changemakers, the nonprofit arm of Story Pirates, bringing literacy and story creation programs to under-resourced kids, schools, and communities.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, hosts from the Story Pirates Podcast and special guests will perform live and in-person. This full-cast Los Angeles show is part of the 2022 Cats Sit On You Tour, named for the Story Pirates' award-winning album and song.

As Story Pirates Creative Director Lee Overtree says this performance will be over-the-top interactive: "This (along with the upcoming NYC benefit) is the biggest show of the year. Every kid in the audience will have a chance to be creative and influence what happens onstage." Kids' ideas will fuel the cast who will create stories and songs on the spot.

The Story Pirates are world-class comedians, musicians, authors, and teachers who come together to celebrate the words and ideas of kids. Best known for the Story Pirates Podcast, which has been downloaded over 50 million times, the non-profit arm, Story Pirates Changemakers, brings life-changing creative writing and drama programs to low-income schools and community groups.

The benefit shows are the biggest events of the year. They will be filled with influential supporters, sponsors, and children throwing pies in the faces of the Pirates. Past guests include Conan O'Brien, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Rachel Bloom, Jon Stewart and more. All proceeds from the Los Angeles and New York performances will benefit Story Pirates Changemakers.

Stay tuned for news about Season 5 of the Story Pirates Podcast this spring, which once again will be fueled by kids' brilliant ideas, music, and celebrity guests.

Notes about the show: Ticket prices range from $38.50 to $100. VIP tickets include priority seating, a special VIP (Very Important Pirate) lanyard and a meet-and-greet with the cast. All ticket-holders may register at https://one.bidpal.net/storypiratesbenefitla/welcome to receive special gifts at the show. Proof of vaccination will be required.

For more information about Story Pirates, visit www.storypirates.com. For more information about Story Pirates Changemakers, visit www.storypirates.org.