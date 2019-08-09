Founded June 9, 2006 by Producer/Presenter Michael Sterling (BroadwayWorld TV's own LA-based Producer and On-Air Host), Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal carries on in its 13th consecutive summer celebration which begins August 11th with FEELING GOOD headlined by LA's Next Great Stage Star 2018 Winner Robert Collins.

The event marks the golden-voiced singer's debut in an intimate concert setting, and his first ever cabaret. He brings with him a trio of uber-talented musical theatre performers featuring Daniel Bellusci (Winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017), Kit Meyering and Christopher Thume... both who (respectively) competed in Stage Star 2018 and 2019.

The dynamic blend of talent promises a thrilling evening of classic hit songs from the Great White Way.

A graduate of Cal. State Northridge, Collins trained in NYC with Jeff Whiting in the Open Jar Actors Intensive. He was recently invited to participate in Lin Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" Bootcamp with the hope of being cast in an upcoming tour of the Broadway blockbuster. In the Fall he can be seen making his South Coast Repertory debut in their next TYA show. Recent credits include such starring roles as Jim in Big River (for which he has received a Phoenix Theatre Award nomination); Coalhouse Walker in Ragtime, and Sweeney in Sweeney Todd. His greatest goal is to gain the title of "The Leading Man Returns" (next to Brian Stokes Mitchell that is). Musical Accompaniment is by Michael Ragonese.

Branden Holzer follows, not only as a debut cabaret headliner in LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT on August 18th, but as first runner-up to Collins in LA's Next Great Stage Star 2018. Holzer and his boyish movie star good looks have been admired by audiences as Fender in Hairspray (Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center); Moritz in Spring Awakening; Pippin in Pippin; and Jeff in Omnium Gatherum at the University of Miami. Diane Feldman serves as Holzer's Musical Director.

Veteran musical theatre and concert performer Jeanne Page takes the stage in IT'S COMPLICATED on August 29th. During her diversified singing and dancing career, Ms. Page appeared at The Golden Nugget Hotel in Las Vegas; Harrahs Hotels in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Reno; and shared the spotlight with such superstars as Sammy Davis, Jr., Wayne Newton, Lou Rawls, The Righteous Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, Nancy Wilson and Gladys Knight. Equally as impressive, Ms. Page's musical theatre career includes starring and featured roles in such popular shows as Oklahoma! Bye Bye Birdie, Peter Pan, Kiss Me Kate and Gigi. More recently, Ms. Page appeared in Carmel, California at Clint Eastwood's famous Hogs Breath Inn and at Carmel's Inn at Spanish Bay. She has also performed at The Ritz Carlton Hotels in both Austin, Texas and New York City; and sang at a private villa in Tuscany (La Toscana) near the small village of Siena. Ms. Page is married to popular television and film actor Charles Howerton; and can currently be heard on her debut CD titled "Reboot". Her all new live concert act marks her 11th, annual headlining engagement at Sterling's Upstairs. Musical Director: Charlie Harrison.

Named one of the Top 5 Supper Clubs in Los Angeles by LA Weekly and the Los Angeles Daily News, Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal is located in North Hollywood/s trendy NoHo Arts District and has been presenting the best of Broadway Stars, Musical Theatre Performers and Nightclub Artists since June 9, 2006 when it took its first bow at the legendary Vitello's Restaurant in Studio City. In honor of Sterling's lifelong friend and mentor... the late Rosemary Clooney... one of music's most prolific recording stars and distinguished concert headliners...Sterling not only founded and dedicated the club to her memory, but fulfilled a promise between them to keep the music of the Great American Songbook and Broadway alive and singing in a supper club somewhere in Los Angeles for future generations to enjoy. Since closing its doors at Vitello's on March 18, 2012 and re-opening at The Federal April 1, 2012, Sterling's Upstairs has proudly presented over 1100 shows featuring over 1500 performers, including Lainie Kazan, Rachel York, Faith Prince, Jason Graae, Cortez Alexander (with Special Guests Liza Minnelli and Allison Janney); Ramin Karimloo, Cathy Rigby, Eric Peterson, John Lloyd Young, Susan Watson, Richard Sherman, and many others.

Also dubbed "LA's Cabaret Destination" by the Los Angeles Times, Sterling's remains the most critically acclaimed venue of its kind in Southern California. Sterling Co-Hosted & Co-Produced State of the Arts, a weekly radio series heard live on the LA Talk Radio.com Network (2010-2019) He is also one of Los Angeles' premier publicists having represented such luminaries as Elizabeth Taylor, Lance Armstrong, Joan Collins, Scott Hamilton, Donny and Marie Osmond and the Osmond Brothers, Joan Rivers, Richard and Karen Carpenter, George Harrison, The Bee Gees and Andy Gibb, not to mention major Southland musical theatre producing entities such as 3D-Theatricals at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts; and Musical Theatre West at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach, CA.

BrownPaperTickets.com is the exclusive Ticket Agency for Sterling's Upstairs at The Federal. Brown Paper Tickets may also be reached by telephone at (800) 838-3006 which provides 24/7 live Customer Service.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You