Sterling K. Brown, Tarell Alvin McCraney and More Join Geffen Playhouse Artist Residency

Geffen Playhouse today announced a new artist residency with Cast Iron Entertainment, a cohort of artists including two-time Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown (Frozen 2, This is Us), Glenn Davis (Billions, King James), Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (The Eternals, Atlanta), Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Elementary, Widows), André Holland (Selma, Jitney) and Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, Choir Boy). This new artist residency will run for a period of one year.

Cast Iron Entertainment will engage in a collaborative and experimental story development process at Geffen Playhouse, which will provide dedicated space, time and resources, as well as offer dramaturgical support for the duration of the residency. While the artist residency will be based exclusively at Geffen Playhouse, Cast Iron Entertainment will have complete creative freedom.

"When Glenn and Tarell first approached us about hosting Cast Iron, we jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with this incredible group of artists. Our goal is to provide Cast Iron with a creative think tank, free from the pressures of delivering a specific project on a specific timeline. They have complete autonomy to do what they do best - create great art," said Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman. "It's a privilege to welcome these artists to the Geffen."

Cast Iron Entertainment's Glenn Davis added, "Cast Iron is so grateful to Geffen Playhouse for supporting us in this exciting, new artistic venture. The six of us are constantly engaged in other projects all over the world, and the ability to carve out a time and place to come together, brainstorm and develop new theater is crucial to our process. This leaves us free to dream together."

The Cast Iron Entertainment artist residency at Geffen Playhouse is made possible through the generous support of the Pop Culture Collaborative and the Steward Family Foundation.

Geffen Playhouse has been a hub of the Los Angeles theater scene since opening its doors in 1995. Noted for its intimacy and celebrated for its world-renowned mix of classic and contemporary plays, provocative new works and second productions, the not-for-profit organization continues to present a body of work that has garnered national recognition. Named in honor of entertainment mogul and philanthropist David Geffen, who made the initial donation to the theater, the company was founded by Gilbert Cates and is currently helmed by Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr., Artistic Director Matt Shakman and Board Chair Howard Tenenbaum. Proudly associated with UCLA, the Geffen maintains extensive education and community engagement programs, designed to involve underserved young people and the community at large in the arts. www.geffenplayhouse.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You