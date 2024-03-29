Spotlight: THEATRE WEEK at Save on the Buzziest Shows in LA and OC Only on TodayTix

Theatre Week is finally here with show-stopping deals on TodayTix! The ultimate celebration of theatre throughout Los Angeles and Orange County shines a spotlight on the incredible shows, theatres, and people that make Southern California a cultural powerhouse. Score big savings on the best musicals, plays, and performances starting at just $20 through April 14. Don’t miss out!


Funny Girl
From $39

A Strange Loop
Coming Soon

Fat Ham
From $40

One of the Good Ones
From $35

Jelly’s Last Jam
From $29

Alex Edelman’s Just For Us
From $79




