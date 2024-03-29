Spotlight: THEATRE WEEK at Save on the Buzziest Shows in LA and OC Only on TodayTix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Week is finally here with show-stopping deals on TodayTix! The ultimate celebration of theatre throughout Los Angeles and Orange County shines a spotlight on the incredible shows, theatres, and people that make Southern California a cultural powerhouse. Score big savings on the best musicals, plays, and performances starting at just $20 through April 14. Don’t miss out!



Funny Girl

From $39



A Strange Loop

Coming Soon



Fat Ham

From $40



One of the Good Ones

From $35



Jelly’s Last Jam

From $29



Alex Edelman’s Just For Us

From $79