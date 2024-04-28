HEARTBREAK HOSPITAL to Play Hollywood Fringe in June

Performances will run June 7, 13, 15, and 19.
Authentic Stories is set to premiere "Heartbreak Hospital" at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival, a satirical musical that delves into the challenges of teenage mental health in the digital age. The production introduces a fresh approach to musical theater, prioritizing brevity, modern relevance, and direct engagement with today's most pressing issues.
"Heartbreak Hospital" stages a compelling narrative within a fictional hospital dedicated to healing adolescent emotional turmoil. The musical cleverly integrates themes of love, mental health, and the pervasive impact of technology, offering audiences both entertainment and enlightenment.
In line with modern audiences' preferences for concise yet impactful content, "Heartbreak Hospital" exemplifies how the genre of musical theater is evolving. The show's shorter runtime, coupled with its focus on significant contemporary issues like mental health, exemplifies a shift towards more dynamic and digestible theatrical experiences. "We're crafting stories that resonate deeply with today's viewers, emphasizing relevance and emotional connection," says Johnny Cassidy, founder of Authentic Stories.
Dates: June 7, 13, 15, and 19
Venue: The Actor's Company
916 A North Formosa Ave West Hollywood, CA 90046
Tickets: Available at the button below.
Post-show discussions will engage audiences further, exploring how digital culture impacts youth mental health. These discussions aim to foster a deeper understanding and awareness among viewers, particularly appealing to educators and students with special group rates available.
For more details about "Heartbreak Hospital" or to secure tickets, please visit the button below.
Authentic Stories is a non-profit dedicated to innovating within the arts. Our productions focus on contemporary challenges, making theater a catalyst for dialogue and change in society.
