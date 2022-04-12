Sola Bamis Brings THE TUTORIAL to CalArts This Month

From April 21 though 23, 2022, Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, presents actress and artist Sola Bamis with her newest work, The Tutorial.



Part social media livestream event, film/video installation, solo performance, and theater piece, The Tutorial is an irreverent and heartfelt original work that deconstructs and reimagines Toni Morrison's first novel, The Bluest Eye. The work explores the idea of the self and the other while providing a digital litany for Black women's survival in the face of Neoliberalism, Big Tech, Hollywood colorism, xenophobia, and cultural genocide.



Sola's multi-step skincare tutorial serves as an allegory to the processes of dehumanization that Black and Third World Women have faced, with the third and fourth steps exploring the effects of Jim Crow on our psyche and the implications of forced sterilization on our sexuality.



Earlier in-progress versions of The Tutorial were presented at REDCAT's New Original Works Festival in Summer 2019 and Studio series in Fall 2018.

Sola Bamis is an L.A.-based actress in television, film, and theatre, as well as a voiceover artist. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, to Nigerian immigrant parents, she worked to be a doctor, receiving her BA in Chemistry from the University of Miami. It was during her senior year when she realized that possessing the healing powers of an artist suited her much better, and, after completing her degree, Sola went on to receive her MFA in Acting from the California Institute of the Arts.

Sola Bamis: The Tutorial

Thursday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. (in-person)

Friday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m. (in-person)

Saturday, April 23 at 8:30 p.m. (in-person and virtual)



$25 for General admission ($15 virtual)

$20 for REDCAT members and students ($12 virtual)

$13 for CalArts students, faculty and staff ($8 virtual)



https://www.redcat.org/event/sola-bamis-tutorial

