SoCal Pianist Joshua White Plays Blackbox at The Edye At The Broad Stage

The Broad Stage continues their second year of blackbox @ the edye performances with rising pianist Joshua White on Friday, February 7 at 8:00pm.



For the last several years, Joshua White has been in demand as one of Southern California's most creative and technically accomplished pianists.



The Jazz Times wrote, "Whether performing his own music or someone else's, he digs deep for maximum impact, thinking as hard as he plays and imbuing each note with deep feeling and an element of drama and surprise. Better yet, he does so to serve the music at hand rather than to show off, and his combination of grace and fire is as impressive as the manner in which he can make even the knottiest passages sing and soar."



The San Diego Union-Tribune called Joshua White, "an impressive musical force."



White and his trio focus on interpreting original compositions, as well as exploring the boundaries of collective improvisation. The trio features Joshua White (piano), Alex Boneham (bass) and Tyler Kreutel (drums).



White has also collaborated and recorded with Christian McBride, Dayna Stephens, Ambrose Akinmusire, Walter Smith III, Marvin "Smitty" Smith, Tim Lefebvre, Joe LaBarbera, Hugh Ragin, Anthony Wilson, Derrick Hodge and many more.



Tickets starting at $29 are available at thebroadstage.org, by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11thSt. Santa Monica CA 90401 beginning three hours prior to performance.



Jazz & Blues at The Broad Stage have been made possible by a generous gift from Richard & Lisa Kendall. blackbox @ the edye at The Broad Stage has been made possible by a generous gift from Ann Petersen & Leslie Pam.





