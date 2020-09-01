Skylight Theatre Offers FLAPPING & FLYING

The play, directed by Jenny Sullivan, will stream September 3.

Starring JoBeth Williams and Joe Spano, the new short play Flapping & Flying premiere's live online Thursday, September 3rd.

Isolation can make you batty. This awkward couple who had declared their affection for each other during the debut installment of Allergic to Walnuts last month. During the course of conversation they discovered that it's their first time being loved. Tune in to see how things have progressed. Tickets Free With Reservations at OvationTix

New series, new plays. FREE, FUN, LIVE online. Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors and actors for weekly presentations of uplifting works, written specifically for this medium.

JoBeth Williams is a three-time Emmy Award nominated actress and an Academy Award nominated director. Her feature film debut was as Dustin Hoffman's girlfriend in Kramer vs. Kramer, and she went on to star in numerous films including Stir Crazy, Poltergeist, and The Big Chill.

Joe Spano is a Broadway actor. He helped found the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, performing with them for ten years. Numerous stage credits include The Price with Eli Wallach (Tony Award nom for best revival), David Mamet's Speed-the Plow, and American Buffalo (for which he received a Drama Critics Circle Award). Joe has appeared in films such as American Graffiti, The Enforcer, Apollo 13, and Primal Fear. He is an Emmy Award winning actor known for his roles on numerous television series such as Hill Street Blues, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, and Midnight Caller.

Michelle Kholos Brooks is an award-winning playwright. Hostage was a finalist for the Woodward/Newman Drama Award, the Fratti Newman Political Play Contest, a Showcase finalist for the National New Play Network and a "Top Ten" pick by Stage Raw critics during the production at Skylight Theatre in 2018. Hitler's Tasters, winner of the 2017 Susan Glaspell Award, made its world premiere at Centenary Stage Company in April 2018, and has since had several productions nationally. Chair was a finalist for the Firehouse Theatre's Festival of New American Plays. Brooks has received additional productions and developmental support of various works from Pacific Resident Theatre, The Road Theatre Company, The Boston Court Theatre, The Barrow Group, Wordsmyth Theatre and the Bay Street Theatre. Brooks is a member of The Dramatists Guild of America, The Playwright's Center and Pacific Resident Theatre. She is a nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council within the Scowcroft Center on Strategy and Security.

Recently completing an extended run of their first of three Skylab developed plays for this season, which started with Penelope Lowder's WEST ADAMS ("It's a brilliant debut that bodes well for the rest of the season." - LA Times Critics' Choice), the Skylight Theatre Company re-imagines theatre for Summer 2020 by creating a new series during a time of social distancing. Live online, and later in archives at https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/

Skylight Theatre Company received two 2020 Ovation Awards for their World Premiere production of Bronco Bill - The Musical in the categories of Book, and Music & Lyrics for an Original Musical and a 2020 Scenie Award for Best World Premiere Musical. In 2019 they were honored to have Center Theatre Group produce their multi-award winning production of Rotterdam at the Kirk Douglas Theatre as part of Block Party. The production won the 2018 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Production, and awards for Writing and Lead Actress. It also received top honors at the 2018 Stage Raw Awards, winning Production of the Year and Leading Actress awards. Recognized as a "powerhouse of new play development" by Dramatist Magazine, in just the last three years two plays originating at Skylight have been performed Off Broadway, The Wrong Man and Church & State; the later has had 50 productions in 32 states; Dontrell, Who Kissed The Sea (a co-production with Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble) received the prestigious Steinberg American Theatre Critics Association Citation and multiple productions. Skylight's resident writers have enjoyed productions nationwide, received the esteemed USA Ford Fellowship in Theater and Performance (Sigrid Gilmer), and a Humanitas/CTG Playwriting Prize (Louisa Hill - Lord of the Underworld's Home for Unwed Mothers). Skylight's resident-writers program, SkyLab, is helmed by the Pulitzer Prize Finalist and Tony Award nominated playwright, Lee Blessing.

On Thursday, September 3rd @ 3pm, Flapping & Flying will stream free online if you make a reservation at OvationTix. For more information visit the website for Skylight Theatre Company: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/. Written by Michelle Kholos Brooks, the production is being directed by Jenny Sullivan.

