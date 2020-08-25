Skylight Theatre New Web Series BETWEEN PORTLAND AND PHILLY

New plays will be released every Thursday at 3:00pm.

Skylight Theatre's new web series offers Between Portland And Philly, August 27 @ 3:00pm. Run time: 12 - 15 minutes.

New series, new plays every Thursday at 3:00pm. FREE, FUN, LIVE online includes post-performance Q&A with the cast and artistic team. Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors, and actors for weekly presentations of uplifting works, written specifically for this medium.

FREE with reservation: OvationTix or https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/

Protest, reconciliation and two new sweethearts connect. This is the fifth installment of "Benton Way."

This Thursday, August 27th @ 3pm, "Between Portland and Philly" will stream live on YouTube and Facebook, accessed through the Skylight Theatre Company website: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/. Written by Tony Abatemarco, Michael Kearns and Penelope Lowder, the new play will be directed by Tony Abatemarco.

Cast includes Adam Ballard, Dee Freeman, Adam Lebowitz-Lockard, Marlon Sanders.

Recently completing an extended run of their first of three Skylab developed plays for this season, which started with Penelope Lowder's WEST ADAMS, the Skylight Theatre Company re-imagines theatre for Summer 2020 by creating a new series during a time of social distancing. Live online, and later in archives at https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You