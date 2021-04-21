Skylight Opens 2021 With THE SHOT Starring Sharon Lawrence

Skylight Theatre Company will begin its 2021 season on Saturday, April 24th at 5pm (PDT) with a video presentation of Robin Gerber's THE SHOT starring Sharon Lawrence.

Directed by Michelle Joyner and produced by SPARK Theatricals, the story reveals the well-kept secrets of American icon Katharine Graham who, before becoming the publisher of The Washington Post, endured the physical and emotional abuse of Phil Graham, the husband she loved and admired.

There will be a live Q&A that follows the 5pm (PDT) performance. It will include a discussion with the creative artists and other guests, moderated by Dr. Astrid Heger, Executive Director of the Violence Intervention Program.

On demand viewing of the performance and the Q&A will be available through Sunday, May 2nd. Reservations: SkylightLive.com

THE SHOT was developed at The Ojai Playwrights Conference, and is a work of fiction based on the book "Katharine Graham, The Leadership Journey of an American Icon" by Robin Gerber. This work was inspired by the women who generously shared their stories with the playwright.

"We trust that Katharine's story will inspire insight, hope, and support for victims and survivors," says producer Laurie Bernhard, SPARKS Theatrical, "or anyone who cares about them."

Gary Grossman, Artistic Director for Skylight Theatre Company, adds, "We selected Robin's important piece to be the inaugural production of our second season of our digital platform, Skylight LIVE, because we wanted to call attention to interpersonal violence. We're grateful to partner with the Violent Intervention Program, headed by Astrid Heger."

"VIP embraces all women impacted by violence---but we look to Katharine Graham to remain an icon of overcoming the depths of abuse and suppression," explained Dr. Astrid Heger. "We all take hope from her story."

In March of 2020, Skylight LIVE re-imagined theatre by creating a new online series where people could feel connected during a time of social distancing. It had a total viewing of over 60,000. Skylight LIVE - Spotlight on Change 2021 offers entertainment that invites fresh beginnings and opportunities to grow while helping others. The online series is designed to bring people together and create connection while we're living lives distanced and apart.

Minimum donation of $10 benefits the Violence Intervention Program and Skylight Theatre Company. Learn more at http://skylighttheatre.org; https://theshotplay.com/.