Skylight LIVE Presents WE WRITE September 10

Boni B. Alvarez, Cory Hinkle, Tom Lavagnino, and Penelope Lowder will be part of the "We Write" discussion this Thursday, September 10th at 3pm on Skylight Live. Moderated by Tony Abatemarco, four of SkyLab's professional playwrights give insights into the journey of a writer.

Skylight Live is a series of new plays and discussions. FREE, FUN, LIVE online. Skylight Theatre Company brings together some of LA's most talented writers, directors and actors for weekly discussions and presentations of uplifting new works, written specifically for this medium.

Boni B. Alvarez is a Los Angeles-based writer-actor, and resident member of Skylight's playwriting laboratory where he created and developed his plays Dusty De Los Santos and Bloodletting, the latter having it's World Premiere at Playwright's Arena with a subsequent run at CTG's 2018 Block Party at The Kirk Douglas Theatre. Additional works include Fixed, Dallas Non- Stop, Driven, Ruby and Tragically Rotund. Boni's work has been produced/developed at Playwrights' Arena, Center Theatre Group - Kirk Douglas Theatre, Echo Theater, Coeurage Theatre, Chalk Rep, Moving Arts, Artists At Play, 2g (NYC), Theatre Rhinoceros (San Francisco), PFP (Seattle), InterAct Theatre (Philadelphia), and Oregon Shakespeare Festival. He has been a Finalist for the PEN Center USA Literary Award, Aurora Theatre's Global Age Project, Bay Area Playwrights Festival, and Clubbed Thumb's Biennial Commission. He is a Resident Playwright with New Dramatists.

Cory Hinkle is a recipient of the McKnight Advancement Grant, two Jerome fellowships, a MAP Fund Grant and a Jerome Travel and Study Grant. From 2008 to 2012 he co-ran the playwright-driven company Workhaus Collective where his plays Little Eyes and SadGrrl13 were produced. His play The End of Beauty premiered at Playwrights Arena (LA Times Critics' Choice) and Apocalypse Play premiered at Moving Arts (Ovation Recommended and Stage Raw Top Ten). He was a member of the 2016-17 Humanitas Play LA Workshop and the recipient of the 2015 Heideman Award. Additional recent plays include Uncovered Cities (developed with Circle X); Golden (commissioned by Actors Theatre of Louisville); Clandestino (workshopped at Sundance Theatre Lab and New York Theatre Workshop). Cory's work is published by Vintage, Heinemann, Playscripts Inc., Smith and Kraus, and Dramatic Publishing. He is currently in writers groups at Skylight Theatre and the Road Theatre, an affiliated writer at the Playwrights' Center and has earned his MFA in Playwriting from Brown University.

Tom Lavagnino is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, fiction author and journalist. His plays include Eleanor Tuesday (2018 Marandy Award/Julie Harris Playwright Competition); Sixty Forty Twenty (First Place, 2013 Writer's Digest Playwriting Contest); and Nineteen Kinds of Peril (2010 runner-up, Yale Drama Series Prize). Tom was selected as a "PLAY LA" fellow (Humanitas/Center Theatre Group) in 2015-2016, and is privileged to have been a member of the Skylight Theatre's Skylab since June 2012.

Penelope Lowder is a Los Angeles playwright, screenwriter, and novelist. Selected works include West Adams ("It's a brilliant debut that bodes well for the rest of the season." - LA Times Critics' Choice), which opened Skylight's 2020 Season, Reaching Autonomy and A Drop of Sun. Her plays have been produced in New York, Los Angeles, and Lowder's most recent film "15 Minutes" premiered at the 2020 Pan African Film Festival. Her new film, "Three Seconds of Hell," is an adaptation from her debut novel of the same name, and the story of her father's experiences in a 1950's southern motorcycle gang. Lowder is a member of SkyLAb, part of the development wing of Skylight Theatre Company. Penelope is a recipient of the Marvin Miller Screenwriting Fellowship and the Los Angeles Theater Center Playwrights Residency. Lowder holds a Bachelor's degree in Theatre from USC and teaches writing there through the Community Literature Intensive Program, serving as a playwriting mentor to at-risk youth in south Los Angeles.

Thursday, September 10th @ 3pm, free access with reservations: https://skylighttheatre.org/event/skylight-live/

