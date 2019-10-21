SkyPilot's One-Act Festival Returns

This summer, the acclaimed SkyPilot Theatre Company sought submissions for its annual One-Act Festival. After receiving a record number of plays, six outstanding works were chosen and will be presented over three weekends this November (7th-24th, three plays each night) at Oh My Ribs! Theatre, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. The productions, categorized as Series A and Series B, are open to the public with tickets for $15 per night or $20 for a festival pass.

The theme for this year's festival is "Future Shock," inspired by the 1970 book of the same name written by futurists Alvin and Heidi Toffler. The authors define the term as a certain psychological state of individuals and entire societies under the perception of "too much change in too short a period of time," predicting that our post-industrial society will be marked by a transient culture where everything ranging from goods to human relationships will be temporary while losing familiarity that traditional institutions (family, national identity, religion, professions) once provided. Not to mention the fear of climate change, over-population, a rise of nationalism, and more.

Series A (Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm) includes:

Mondegreen, written by Stephen Olson and directed by Morry Schorr.

Free Space, written by Isaac Rathbone and directed by Stephen Juhl.

The Old Rogue, written by James Menges and directed by James Carey.

Series B (Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 5pm) includes:

Book of Life, written by Judy Klass and directed by Arden Haywood Smalls.

Truthiness, written by Maximillian Gill and directed by Alysha Brady.

Final Assignment, written by Jean Koppen and directed by Kristina Lloyd.

SkyPilot will then close out its 2019 season with its final Runway presentation, A Twisted Christmas Carol, written by Phil Olson, on Wednesday, November 13.

For more information, visit www.skypilottheatre.com or email us at skypilottheatre@gmail.com.





