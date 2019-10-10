SkyPilot Theatre Company Offers Showcase ONE NIGHT ONLY

SkyPilot Theatre Company, proud of its talented, creative ensemble of actors, is giving them all a night to shine with a one-night-only showcase of scenes, songs, monologues and more. Featuring entertaining, spirited, hilarious and thought-provoking material, there's a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy! Starring John Barbarotta, Mary Burkin, James Carey, Albert Garnica, Patricia Mizen, Marie Pettit and Laura Walker featuring special guests Joshua Albright, Froilan Dominico Bentacor, Irina Kompa and Tim Powell.

One Night Only: A SkyPilot Theatre Company Showcase
Wednesday, October 16 @ 8pm
Oh My Ribs! Theatre, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
Tickets are $5 at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Founded in 2004, SkyPilot is an award-winning non-profit ensemble company of playwrights, actors, directors and designers producing provocative, compelling and challenging new works for the Los Angeles theatre-going audience. SkyPilot focuses on producing new plays with socially relevant topics.



