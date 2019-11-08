Six United States Veterans will take the stage at Rogue Machine Theatre in the Electric Lodge on Monday, November 11th, in Venice, California in honor of Veteran's Day. This distinguished group will share their real stories and experiences, as part of the company's monthly RANT & RAVE series, now Chapter 101 "Raw."

Originally produced by John Pollono and Roxanne Hart, the series has been a crowd pleaser for over a decade as six writers take a turn on stage with a topic and a time limit. It's an evening of cathartic thinking by some of the most dangerous minds in the city.

As one of the top storytelling events in Los Angeles, hosted by Ron Bottita and now produced by Betsy Zajko and Sara Fenton, the monthly event mixes famous and lesser-known voices including Emmy, Peabody and Oscar winners. It is a relaxed and unpretentious evening of curated real stories--from raw & funny to risk-taking and bold. The stories are approximately 10 minutes or 1500 words, and are all to be inspired by a theme or prompt word, decided by an audience vote during the previous Chapter.

To celebrate Veterans Day, John DiFusco (Air Force Security Police) will guest produce a line up of Veterans that include Jaimyon Parker (Airforce), Dianna Wilson (Army), Greg Cope White (Marine Corps), Jessica Wellington (Air Force), John Perrin Flynn (Army), and Tucker Smallwood (Purple Heart).

Rogue Machine won the Ovation Award for BEST SEASON (2017) and the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for BEST SEASON (2016). In the last 8 years, Rogue Machine has won "BEST PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR" three times from these organizations. The company has produced seventeen World Premieres, nine of which have been published by Samuel French, Dramatists Play Service or Broadway Play Publishing. Six of the productions have had subsequent productions at significant theatres, including Off Broadway, major Regional houses and The Donmar Warehouse in London. Two world premieres, Small Engine Repair and One Night in Miami..., are currently being made into feature films. In recognition of its artistic achievement, administrative strength, development of new work and other significant contributions to the field of professional theatre in the United States, Rogue Machine is supported by the Shubert Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, The David Lee Foundation, The City and County of Los Angeles and The Richenthal Foundation. RMT is a recipient of the American Theatre Wing's 2014 National Theatre Company Grant. The company presents plays that are new to Los Angeles.

"RANT & RAVE" Chapter 101: RAW at 8pm in Rogue Machine at the Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave, Venice, CA 90291. Tickets: $15. Information: 855-585-5185. Reservations: http://www.roguemachinetheatre.com





