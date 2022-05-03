Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company Returns To Los Angeles With Enthralling FLAMENCO INTIMO

After successful performances of "Falla & Flamenco" with the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 2015 and 2019, Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company returns to California with multiple dates this June to perform their enthralling 'Flamenco Intimo.' Dates include June 3 at Los Angeles' Wilshire Ebell Theatre, June 4 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, and June 5 at Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA in San Francisco.

Known for her collaborations with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, as well as Flamenco stars Farruquito and Antonio Canales, award-winning dancer and creative innovator Siudy Garrido delivers her latest masterpiece in the form of Flamenco Intimo, her contemporary vision of Flamenco dance. Offering majestic and vivid performances made even more spectacular with stunning costumes, the flamenco suite showcases brilliant original music by award-winning guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz in addition to compelling choreography and flamenco solos by the company and Siudy Garrido herself.

A total of 11 artists will take the stage during each of these three sensational nights, including renowned award-winning composer Juan Parilla on flute and Adolfo Herrera on percussion, along with vocalists Manuel Gago, David El Galli and Ismael Fernandez.

All those in attendance are sure to find themselves wholly captivated by Flamenco Intimo as the Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company presents extraordinary, emotion-fueled interpretations of song and dance while exploring a colorful range of traditional flamenco styles, such as Guajiras, Seguirillas, Alegrias, and Solea.

Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company, led by the artistic vision of dancer and choreographer Siudy Garrido, has helped drive the evolution of Flamenco in America and presents a contemporary vision of the ancient Spanish art form. The company is the evolution of its predecessor dance company founded in Caracas, Venezuela in 2000 and relocated to North Miami in 2015, where it transitioned to a non-profit certified company and has since landed on a variety of prestigious stages around North America, including the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Place Des Arts in Montreal, Forum Imperial in Acapulco, Mexico, and the Benedict Tent in Aspen, Colorado among others.

Siudy Garrido is an Award-winning dancer and Drama Desk outstanding choreography nominee and is one of today's most impressive beauties in the Flamenco dance scene. She has been hailed not only by fans, but also by media around the world. "Mesmerizing," "first-class," "perfection," and "a queen" are among the media's descriptions of celebrated dancer Siudy Garrido. Today, she is recognized as a barrier-breaking artist, swirling traditional and contemporary techniques into a brand of flamenco that's entirely her own.

Jose Luis de la Paz is an award-winning guitarist, composer, virtuoso, and performer, whose original compositions range from the most traditional to the most experimental forms of Flamenco music. His deep knowledge of tradition combined with his passion for research and his contemporary approach to Flamenco music makes José Luis one of the most powerful guitarists today.

Juan Parrilla is a renowned award-winning composer, musical director, and flautist. Born in Jerez de la Frontera next to Cádiz, Spain in 1968. He grew up in a family of flamenco artists and musicians. Studied flute at the Jerez Conservatory and at the Madrid Music Conservatory. In his professional career he has been responsible for composing, arranging, and directing the music for world renowned flamenco star Joaquín Cortes. Touring the world through the most prestigious theaters. In addition, he has composed the music for productions for the Antonio Canales Company, Aída Gómez, Rafael Amargo and Farruquito, among others.

Learn more at https://siudyflamenco.org/; https://ebellofla.com/theatre/event-calendar/;

or call (323) 939-1128.