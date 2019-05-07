Singer Tiffany Bailey Releases JAZZ WITH POP

Many singing artists honor their family with a CD project, but few genuinely enthuse an audience like Tiffany Bailey has just accomplished with her Jazz with Pop. Combining her intrinsic singing talents with that of her father Alan "Buddy" Bailey, a glorious jazz trumpeteer, Jazz with Pop a lovely laid back album including songs from the worlds of jazz, pop and beyond with fresh upbeat arrangements, making old songs totally new again. Bailey premiered her CD at Upstairs at Vitello's recently to a packed house who reveled in not only the music but in the gifted Bailey's bright unending charm and personality. When I interviewed her in March, I knew from her passionate sense of commitment to this CD that it was to be something quite special.

Bailey grew up loving music with a vengeance and credits her dad for introducing her to the world of jazz. On the album we are treated to fun and bouncy takes on "It Don't Mean a Thing", "Side by Side", "42nd Street" as well as songs Tiffany loves personally like "Hopelessly Devoted to You", "Just the Two of Us" and "True Colors", dedicated to her mom. Of course, the duet on "Side by Side" is a gem, as well as her sincere delivery on the beautiful torch song "You Don't Know What Love Is". Her meaningfully slow rendition of "Hopelessly Devoted to You" stands out as she really makes us listen to the lyrics. Then there'a a really terrific arrangement on the always pleasingly rousing "42nd. Street". Jay Graydon and Alan Paul's "Twilight Tone" opens the album with aplomb ... and with great significance for the father/daughter relationship. As a little girl, Tiffany and her father used to make up Twilight Zone skits and perform them at home. Jordan Peele, take note with the new upcoming Twilight Zone show!

Tiffany Bailey loves what she does. You can hear this in her smooth, gentle performance of every song. She never pushes, but sings out strong and warmly, straight from the heart. Her style lends itself well to just about every type of music, so I would love for her to experiment with a humorous song or two on her next album, which I am sure will follow soon. I laud a superior attempt to bring new generations in contact with this great ageless music. Jazz is an art form that should be appreciated for all eternity.

Dori Amarilio is credited as producer, arranger and director. He is certainly to be lauded for bringing all the standards to a vibrantly appealing level. Audiences will be delighted.

The CD is available digitally for purchase on cdbaby and on itunes.

www.tiffanybaileymusic.com will be up and running soon.





