Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present COLD TOFU LIVE This Month

Cold Tofu, the nation's first and longest-running Asian American improv and sketch comedy troupe, will perform at Sierra Madre Playhouse on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Cold Tofu has been providing guaranteed smiles and laughs since 1981. This is their first performance at Sierra Madre playhouse.

Tickets are $20, $15 (for seniors), and $10 (youth 21 and under).

DISCOUNT: Teen tickets (age 13-19) are available at $5 through the TeenTix Pass program. Go to our website to learn more.

Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Ample free parking is available in lots behind the playhouse and across the street.

Covid-19 safety protocol: Masks are quired for all audience members inside the auditorium.

Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220200®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fsierramadreplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (t626) 355-4318.