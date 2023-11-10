Sierra Madre Playhouse To Celebrate 100th Anniversary With Diverse Slate Of Programming In Spring 2024

The award-winning Sierra Madre Playhouse, a dynamic and intimate Southern California cultural hub, announces a wide array of bold and distinctive programming for spring 2024, including theater, music, film, comedy, and family-friendly offerings. In February 2024, the Playhouse, a designated historic landmark, will celebrate its 100th anniversary since opening as a silent movie theater in 1924.

“The Sierra Madre Playhouse is a Southern California gem and one of the region's oldest cultural venues,” says Artistic and Executive Director Matthew Cook. “This spring, we are honored and excited to commemorate the milestone 100th Anniversary of its evolution from a silent movie house to a leading performing arts venue with an array of diverse programming that reflects the Playhouse's unique trajectory and the community it serves.” Cook, a Grammy Award-winning percussionist, began his tenure at Sierra Madre Playhouse in September following a range of leadership experience with such noted organizations as Blue13 Dance Company, WildUp, and Pacific Opera Project.

Among numerous performance highlights from January through June 2024 are two theatrical productions, including Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed The Last Five Years, a captivating play and emotionally charged musical journey that explores the dynamics of a relationship, delving into the highs and lows of love, dreams, and the passage of time, and Alison Arngrim's global sensation Confessions of a Prairie B*tch, a riotous one-woman show recounting her role as the bratty pre-teen Nellie Oleson from the hit television show “Little House on the Prairie.”

Film @ The Playhouse embraces the venue's notable movie house roots with a weekend-long Silent Film Festival transporting audiences to the golden age of cinema with five extraordinary films and a selection of shorts accompanied by the enchanting melodies of pianist Frederick Hodges. The screenings include comedy shorts by Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton; Secrets, starring Norma Talmadge; Girl Shy and Hot Water, starring Harold Lloyd; Helen's Babies directed by William Seiter; and Buster Keaton's Sherlock, Jr.

Music from around the globe enlivens the Playhouse as lauded Hindustani classical musicians Kamaljeet and Jas Ahluwalia explore the sublime ragas and intricate rhythmic patterns of Southeast Asian on santoor and tabla in an innovative confluence of musical traditions, and Tesserae Baroque Ensemble showcases on period instruments the musical depth and richness of the Baroque era in four compelling programs. Tabla virtuoso Neelamjit Dhillon and cellist Chris Votek bring a unique perspective to the intersection of Hindustani and European classical music, seamlessly weaving together the harmonies of the two distinct musical styles, while acclaimed drummer Matt Johnson and the New Jet Set Swingin' the Disney Songbook features some of the most recognizable music in the world, delivering beloved hits from timeless Disney animated films with a mix of memorable visuals and fascinating insights.

Providing added musical depth to the season's offerings are eight genre-expanding jazz programs that showcase such leading artists as keyboard wizard Joey Navarro, who effortlessly blends R&B with Latin; vibraphone sensation Nick Mancini, a true “original” (LA Weekly); and jazz/funk/soul guitarist Greg Porée, who launched his career as the musical director for Sonny & Cher. Sierra Madre Playhouse also presents the rhythmic magic of drummer Michael Carvin, who anchored Freddie Hubbard's' iconic bebop band and was a staff drummer at Motown records; boundary-pushing Latin jazz and salsa violinist Dayren Santamaria, featured in the documentary film "Cuba Mia" (My Cuba) and a long-time collaborator with four-time Grammy-winner Oscar Hernandez; and smooth jazz trumpeter Nolan Shaheed, a master of dexterity who has performed with the Count Basie Orchestra, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, and Phil Collins. In addition, trailblazing multi-keyboardist Kait Dunton adds her signature groovy vintage sound to a program fusing classical, pop, rock, R&B, soul, gospel, Brazilian, and Latin music; and guitar luminary Larry Koonse delivers timeless jazz standards he has honed over the years accompanying Cleo Laine, Mel Torme, Bob Brookmeyer, and Natalie Cole, touring globally with the John Dankworth quartet, and as a soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Philadelphia Orchestra.

Comedy @ The Playhouse showcases the unfiltered comedic virtuosity of Subhah Agarwal, a prolific comedy writer whose credits include such TV hits as Netflix's "Arsenio Hall" limited series, Hulu's "Plan B" movie, and Comedy Central's "The Jim Jefferies Show”; Chris Garcia, whose work, bourn of his Cuban heritage, includes his own special on Comedy Central, “This Is Not Happening”, and the TV show “Adam Devine's House Party”; and French-born comedian Armando Anto, who taps into his decades of classical violin and guitar mastery and breakdancing skills for his hilarious standup performances.

Sierra Madre Playhouse's exceptional family programming is anchored by three enchanting performances by the Bob Barker Marionette Theatre, a Southland treasure long recognized for introducing children to the wonder of puppetry and theater and inspiring imagination. Other programs geared for people of all ages include TAIKOPROJECT, which adds a modern American twist to the exhilarating ancient Japanese art of taiko drumming, the whimsical magic of Arty Loon, who dazzles with his amazing illusions, spectacular juggling, and charming puppetry, and Percussive Storytelling, hailed for its engaging mix of classical music and storytelling.

Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. For tickets and information, visit www.sierramadeplayhouse.org.

SIERRA MADRE PLAYHOUSE SPRING 2024 PROGRAM DETAILS

DRAMA @ THE PLAYHOUSE

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRE B*TCH

A One-Woman Theatrical Performance

JANUARY 19-28, 2024

Recognized as the sharp-tongued, pre-menopause Nellie Oleson from "Little House on the Prairie," Alison Arngrim offers a riotous evening of anecdotes, stand-up comedy, and multimedia content about life as the scorned yet beloved bratty pre-teen, complete with frilly petticoats and curls. The show made its debut in New York City in 2002 and has since become a global sensation, drawing packed houses in the U.S. and abroad.

JASON ROBERT BROWN'S THE LAST FIVE YEARS

MAY 17 - JUNE 16, 2024

Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical The Last Five Years, a captivating and emotionally charged musical journey, explores the complex dynamics of a relationship through the lens of time, with Cathy and Jamie's love story unfolding in an enthralling way. Set against a backdrop of soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the play delves into the highs and lows of love, dreams, and the passage of time. Brown, hailed as “one of Broadway's smartest and most sophisticated songwriters since Stephen Sondheim” (Philadelphia Inquirer), garnered three Tony Awards for his work on Parade and The Bridges of Madison County. The play is directed by Josh Shaw, the Founding Artistic Director of Pacific Opera Project who was named one of Musical America's Top 30 Innovators in Classical Music for his impressive track record of delivering groundbreaking and entertaining performances. A film version of The Last Five Years was released in 2015, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

FILM @ THE PLAYHOUSE

CELEBRATING 100 YEARS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2024, 1 PM, 4 PM, 8 PM

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2024, 1PM, 4 PM, 8 PM

Film @ The Playhouse: Celebrating 100 Years is a two-day silent film festival paying homage to the golden age of cinema, when silent pictures reigned supreme. Five remarkable films and a selection of comedy shorts are accompanied by the enchanting melodies of virtuosic pianist Frederick Hodges. Film historian Lara Gabrielle introduces each cinematic gem and shares insights into the era. Festivities kick off with a gala presentation of Harold Lloyd's timeless classics, Girl Shy and Hot Water, introduced by Harold Lloyd's granddaughter, Suzanne Lloyd Hayes. Also featured are shorts by Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton; Secrets, starring Norma Talmadge; Helen's Babies directed by William Seiter; and Buster Keaton's Sherlock, Jr. The festival, curated by Gabrielle, a distinguished biographer and Marion Davies expert, celebrates of the magic of silent cinema and also marks the 100th Anniversary of the Sierra Madre Playhouse, which opened as a silent movie theater in 1924.

MUSIC @ THE PLAYHOUSE

HINDUSTANTI CLASSICAL: NEELAMJIT + VOTEK

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2024, 2 PM

Tabla virtuoso Neelamjit Dhillon and cellist Chris Votek explore the rich intersection of Hindustani and European classical music, seamlessly weaving together the harmonies of these two distinct musical styles. Their extraordinary vision for intercultural music-making is rooted in a profound respect for tradition and a keen desire to expand musical horizons. The in-demand artists have crafted arrangements for Disney, the San Francisco Symphony, the Symphony of India, and legendary table player Ustad Zakir Hussain, among others.

TESSERAE BAROQUE ENSEMBLE: THE LEGACY OF PISENDEL

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2024, 2 PM

For the first of its four appearances this season, Tesserae Baroque Ensemble presents “The Legacy of Pisendel,” a mesmerizing tribute to the brilliance of composer Johann Georg Pisendel, a close friend of J.S. Bach and a student of Antonio Vivaldi. MacArthur Grant recipient/violin virtuoso Vijay Gupta, Baroque cellist Eva Lymenstull, and harpsichordist Ian Prichard showcase the depth and richness of the Baroque era with enchanting sonatas for violin and continuo by Pisendel and seminal works by Bach and Geminiani.

TESSERAE BAROQUE ENSEMBLE: THE GRAND TOUR

SUNDAY, MARCH 17, 2024, 2 PM

The period-instrument sensation Tesserae Baroque Ensemble returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse with “The Grand Tour,” a captivating musical quest featuring Baroque masterworks from an era when it was fashionable for European aristocrats to undertake extended cultural tours across the continent. Maxine Eilander, a master of the Baroque harp, and Stephen Stubbs, equally skilled on lute and guitar, serve as musical tour guides for this memorable St. Patrick's Day program, touching on the operatic innovation of Monteverdi's Italy and delving into the enchanting melodies of Ireland, including the music of Ireland's legendary blind harpist, Turlough O'Carolan.

MATT JOHNSON & THE NEW JET SET: SWINGIN' THE DISNEY SONGBOOK

FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024, 7:30 PM

SATURDAY, MARCH 23, 2024, 11 AM

SUNDAY, MARCH 24, 2024, 2 PM

Matt Johnson & the New Jet Set Swingin' the Disney Songbook delivers beloved hits from timeless Disney animated films in a retro-cool style. Johnson, an acclaimed drummer and the show's amiable host, provides a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the unforgettable songs that have become the heart and soul of classic Disney movies. From instantly recognizable tunes from Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and Toy Story and to heartwarming melodies from Dumbo and Coco, this enchanting and nostalgic musical adventure through the decades, enhanced by memorable visuals, will delight Disney fans of all ages. With evening, morning and matinee performances to choose from, it's the perfect show for a date night, family outing, or relaxing afternoon.

TESSERAE BAROQUE ENSEMBLE: FERRARA 1590

SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024, 2 PM

For Tesserae Baroque Ensemble's third program at The Playhouse, “Ferrara 1590,” the period-instrument group brings to life the musical wonders of 16th-century Italy and the distinct schools of Italian keyboard music that culminated in the emergence of the Baroque style as epitomized by Girolamo Frescobaldi, a native of Ferrara, Italy, and a pivotal figure in the evolution of keyboard music. Ian Pritchard, a master of the harpsichord, delves into the vibrant keyboard traditions that influenced Frescobaldi's early career.

HINDUSTANTI CLASSICAL: KAMALJEET AND JAS AHLUWALIA

SUNDAY, JUNE 23, 2024, 2 PM

Noted Hindustani classical musicians Kamaljeet and Jas Ahluwalia explore the sublime ragas and intricate rhythmic patterns of Southeast Asian on santoor and tabla in an innovative confluence of musical traditions.

TESSERAE BAROQUE ENSEMBLE: BOWLING, ANIMALS AND THE OCEAN

SUNDAY, JUNE 30, 2024, 2 PM

Tesserae Baroque Ensemble caps Sierra Madre Playhouse's 2023-24 Season with “Bowling, Animals and the Ocean,” featuring a selection of classical and modern repertoire for winds, piano, and strings spanning 250 years of musical creativity, including Mozart's lyrical "Kegelstatt" trio for clarinet, viola, and fortepiano, which legend holds was composed in a bowling alley. The program's eclectic repertoire also takes inspiration from Persian classical poetry and Albanian folk melodies. Featured artists are Joshua Rubin, classical & modern clarinet; Sara Kubarsi, violin; Andrew McIntosh, classical viola and violin; and Ian Pritchard, fortepiano.

JAZZ @ THE PLAYHOUSE

GREG PORÉE

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2024, 7:30 PM

Jazz @ The Playhouse launches with jazz/funk/soul guitarist Greg Porée, whose soul-stirring melodies, influenced by a diverse range of music, from Bach to The Beatles, reflect the rich tapestry of his remarkable musical experiences. The virtuoso talent showcases his boundless creativity on classical guitar, violin, accordion, vibraphone, and more. His career arc includes serving as musical director for Sonny & Cher, playing on landmark albums for Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and Ozomatli, and working with legendary artists Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross. Porée also hosts the "SonicTonic" podcast for the California Jazz Foundation, spotlighting local jazz artists and supporting the jazz community.

THE MICHAEL CARVIN EXPERIENCE

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2024, 7:30 PM

Sierra Madre Playhouse presents the rhythmic magic of drummer Michael Carvin, who transports audiences to the heart of jazz – an original American art form. A former staff drummer at Motown records and anchor for Freddie Hubbard's iconic bebop band, he has also played drums for jazz greats Dizzy Gillespie, Dexter Gordon, McCoy Tyner, and Pharoah Sanders, and laid down the beat on more than 250 albums.

DAYREN SANTAMARIA

SUNDAY, MARCH 3, 2024, 7:30 PM

Cuban-born, boundary-pushing, Latin jazz and salsa violin sensation Dayren Santamaria displays her considerable technique and transcendent musical interpretations on both acoustic and electric violin. Featured in the documentary film "Cuba Mia" (My Cuba), she is a long-time collaborator with four-time Grammy-winner Oscar Hernandez. Appearances with NEA Jazz Masters Award Honoree Hubert Laws, Jose Rizo's famed group Mongorama, and Andy Garcia's CineSon All Stars have solidified Santamaria's status in the jazz world. She also serves as the Musical Director of the hit late-night Spanish-language TV talk show "Noches Con Platanito.” Santamaria began her illustrious career with the National Symphony Orchestra of Havana and as concertmaster of Camerata Romeu, Cuba's premier all-female chamber ensemble.



JOEY NAVARRO

SUNDAY, MARCH 10, 2024, 7:30 PM

Joey Navarro, a keyboard wizard hailed for his soulful melodies and dynamic rhythms, effortlessly blends R&B with Latin jazz with a signature sound influenced by the eclectic sounds of R&B, jazz, fusion, Mexican Heritage, and Latin pop of the late '60s and '70s. Over the years, he has collaborated with an impressive roster of artists, among them Tierra, El Chicano, Jeffrey Osborne, and Sister Sledge, played on Grover Washington's seminal recording "Strawberry Moon,” and co-wrote songs for Ersi Arvizu's critically lauded album "Friend for Life," produced by Ry Cooder.

NOLAN SHAHEED

SATURDAY, MARCH 16, 2024, 7:30 PM

Smooth jazz trumpeter Nolan Shaheed, a master of dexterity, takes center stage at Sierra Madre Playhouse, sharing his brilliant artistry and rich tapestry of sound. The Pasadena native, a sought-after studio musician, has served as musical director for Marvin Gaye, led the trumpet section of the Count Basie Orchestra, and played with such luminaries as Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Phil Collins, Ray Armando, Benn Clatworthy, and Louie Cruz Beltran.

KAIT DUNTON

SUNDAY, APRIL 7, 2024, 7:30 PM

Trailblazing multi-keyboardist Kait Dunton adds her signature groovy vintage sound to a program fusing classical, pop, rock, R&B, soul, gospel, Brazilian, and Latin music. Known for her radiant energy and masterful musical storytelling, Dunton has built a huge following on social media and a substantial listenership on Spotify. Her technicolor sensibility, influenced by Ahmad Jamal, Chick Corea, and Herbie Hancock, infuses her original music, which is in regularly rotation on prominent LA radio stations KCRW and KJAZZ, and has been featured in such films as “The Lego Movie 2” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” about the life of revered children's TV host Fred Rogers. Her latest album, "Keyboards," celebrates the classic vintage keyboards of the '70s, including the Fender Rhodes, Hammond B3, Wurlitzer, and Clavinet.

NICK MANCINI

SUNDAY, APRIL 14, 2024, 7:30 PM

Vibraphone and marimba sensation Nick Mancini, a true “original” (LA Weekly), has made an indelible mark on the jazz world, earning critical accolades and recognition from peers and audiences alike. Named “Best Jazz Percussionist" on vibes in DRUM Magazine's Reader's Poll, the internationally acclaimed artist has appeared around the globe, from Scandinavia and Australia to New York's famed Apollo Theater. During his illustrious career, Mancini, a composer as well, has shared the stage with an array of musical greats, from Arturo Sandoval to Kamasi Washington. He is also a dedicated educator who serves on the faculty at the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music at CSU Long Beach and CSU Northridge and mentors up-and-coming jazz musicians at the Thelonious Monk Institute.

LARRY KOONSE

SUNDAY MAY 5, 2024, 7:30 PM

Guitar luminary Larry Koonse performs timeless jazz classics honed to perfection over years of accompanying Cleo Laine, Mel Torme, Bob Brookmeyer, and Natalie Cole, touring globally with the John Dankworth quartet, and as a soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Philadelphia Orchestra. His guitar artistry has been featured on more than 300 albums, alongside notable artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Ray Brown, and Charlie Haden. His solo guitar work shines in the feature film "Crazy," chronicling the life of legendary guitarist Hank Garland. Koonse's own ensemble, the L.A. Jazz Quartet, has garnered critical notice for its originality and musical depth. His significant musical impact also extends beyond the stage as evidenced by his pivotal role in creating a guitar curriculum for the renowned Player's School, founded by bassist Jeff Berlin.

COMEDY @ THE PLAYHOUSE

SUBHAH AGARWAL

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2024, 7:30 PM

Comedy @ The Playhouse showcases the unfiltered humor of Subhah Agarwal, who has a talent for sharing the things you never knew you needed to hear. Her comedic prowess extends beyond the stand-up stage with appearances on HBO's "Westworld" and "General Hospital," TruTV's sketch comedy series "Friends of the People," and cameos on MTV2, Comedy Central, and Gotham Comedy Live.