Sierra Madre Playhouse Announces THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Reunion

One of the most Popular Productions ever in Sierra Madre Playhouse's long history has been The Marvelous Wonderettes, which was a box-office smash for us three years ago. Now, we're having a virtual cast reunion, and you're invited. Catch up with members of our talented cast and ask them questions about the creation of this beloved hit production.

Sierra Madre Playhouse Artistic Director Christian Lebano hosts cast members Kelsey Boze, Kelly Klopocinski, Kate Ponzio and Afton Quast.

This event takes place via Zoom on your computer, tablet or smartphone. It's free, but space is limited, so please reserve early. The virtual cast reunion will happen on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. PST.

Reservations can be made at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/production/1034637

Although this event is free, these are challenging times for theatres and non-profit arts organizations, so donations are accepted and appreciated. If you wish to donate, you can do so at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/store/donations/36015

