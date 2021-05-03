Sierra Madre Playhouse Announces 2021 Season

The award-winning Sierra Madre Playhouse returns to live performances this summer, with a season of four show that have just been announced.

Check out the full lineup below!

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

July 30- August 29, 2021

Based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz. Book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner. Additional dialogue by Michael Mayer. Additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Directed by Sierra Madre Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Christian Lebano. Produced in partnership with the City of Sierra Madre.

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

A special event outdoors in Sierra Madre Memorial Park, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. All Covid-19 protocols in effect at the time of opening will be followed. Previews July 30. Opening Night: July 31. Seating for this show will be in designated circles. Tickets go on sale for Charlie Brown on May 3. http://sierramadreplsyhouse.org , or call (626) 355-4318.

King of the Yees

September 17- October 17

By Lauren Yee

Directed by Tim Dang

Bitingly hilarious and heartbreakingly honest, King of the Yees is an epic joyride across cultural, national, and familial borders that explores what it means to be a daughter, a Chinese-American, and truly be a Yee.

In the Garden of the Selfish Giant

October 2- October 24

By Sandra Fenichel Asher

Directed by Gleason Bauer

Inspired by Oscar Wilde's short story, The Selfish Giant, eleven-year-old Maggie and her mother, Susan, have come to be with Susan's mother in her final days. Through friendships with a hospice worker and a nine-year-old neighbor, Maggie learns the importance of forgiveness. Our Theater for Young Audiences production will perform at the Playhouse on October Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. It will also tour to area middle schools. Interested schools and groups should contact education@sierramadreplayhouse.org

This Wonderful Life

November 26- December 21

By Steven Murray

Directed by Drew Barr

One actor inhabits every role in this hilariously touching stage adaptation of the iconic holiday film It's a Wonderful Life. George Bailey, Clarence, Mr. Potter, and all come to life as the actor considers the lasting impact this film has had on all of us.

Additionally, the popular new audio series Off the Shelf: Short Stories Out Loud will continue through the year with new stories being released on the second Monday of the month. Upcoming stories include The Responsibility of Deceit by Vanessa Hua, The Ransom of Red Chief by O. Henry, The Revolt of the Evil Faeries by Ted Poston, and Jury of Her Peers by Susan Glaspell.

There is ample FREE parking for all performances at the Playhouse.

Celebrate the special magic of live performance by attending the shows of our season. For further information, go to http://sierramadreplayhouse.org or call (626) 355-4318.