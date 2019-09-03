Showtime's FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE Comes To Southern California

Funny Women of a Certain Age is a show straight from the unfettered mouths and uninhibited minds of the funniest, most daring, most experienced people in comedy: the women that have seen it all. They've raised children both on and off the road with big hairy club bouncers cradling their babies while onstage. These women have stayed in comedy condos where you don't want to use a blacklight on anything. They've been told women aren't funny and asked to trade sexual favors for work. Trust us, they have A LOT to say, and they say it hysterically.

Funny Women Of A Certain Age brings a rotating cast of the best female comics in the country. Straight off her Showtime special, creator Carole Montgomery brings to Los Angeles some of the funniest women in the comedy biz.

Three dates all different shows!

Flappers Main Room Burbank September 19th 8 PM

Tkts: $20

Mary Kennedy, Ludo Vika, Felicia Michaels, Jennie McNulty

Beyond Baroque Venice Beach September 20th 8 PM

Tkts: $15-20

Cathy Ladman, Barb North, Cha-Cha Sandoval, Laura Hayden

Hollywood Improv September 21 5 PM Early Bird!

Tkts: $25

Karen Rontowksi, Tracey Ashley, Lisa Ann Walter, Sue Kolinsky





