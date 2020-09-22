The song is a parody of Lin-Manuel Miranda's “You'll Be Back” from HAMILTON.

Celebrated Performing Artist, Shelly Goldstein, Releases "You'll Be Gone," a rewrite of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "You'll Be Back" from HAMILTON.





Shelly Goldstein (aka GroovyShelly) is an international comedy writer-lyricist and cabaret performer who lives to make people laugh and think. In 2009, at the height of the struggle for marriage equality, she re-wrote The Sherman Brothers' lyric from Mary Poppins as "Stupid Callous Homophobic Hateful Legislation." It went viral, was sung at LGBTQ weddings around the world and, thanks to one Belgian fan, was translated into French! In 2019, she wrote a comedy benefit for VOICE FOR THE ANIMALS at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, starring Lily Tomlin. Shelly opened the show, turning Howard Ashman-Alan Menken's standard from The Little Mermaid into a plea for dying sea creatures being destroyed by Washington policies, "Under D.C."



Now, Goldstein's "You'll Be Gone" with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and new lyric by Shelly Goldstein (with all due respect to Lin-Manuel Miranda's original) has been released through A GroovyShelly Production. Sending a message to the current occupant of the White House, "You'll Be Gone" is a re-write of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "You'll Be Back" from HAMILTON.







It's Shelly's most ambitious video. "The message is way too important and my respect for LMM's genius way too intense not to raise my game. When I rewrite someone's words, I have absolute respect for the original," says Goldstein. Addin, "It has to be funny, make a point, fit perfectly and every rhyme must be exact. I always credit the original lyricist & composer for their inspiration."



Among Goldstein's numerous accomplishments, she wrote a 10-page single-spaced video script, shot it on her iPhone and worked closely with editor, Fourarms. "COVID has turned our homes into makeshift production studios. Suddenly my dining room is covered in green screen."



"This Presidential election is way too important. We all have to do what we do best to encourage people to VOTE BLUE. So crank up the song & sing out Louise!"



In addition, Shelly Goldstein is a writer-actress-musical comedy performer whose one-woman shows have played to sell-out crowds throughout the US and UK at such venues as Le Crazy Coqs/Zedel, Catalina's, Studio5, Vitello's, The Gardenia & Sergio's. She has written/re-written scripts, special material, lyrics and jokes for such artists as Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin, Stephen Colbert, Jay Leno, Sharon Stone, Larry Wilmore, Danny Trejo, Jane Fonda, Tiffany Haddish, Dick Van Dyke, Samuel L Jackson, Quincy Jones, Carol Burnett & Yoko Ono. She is also a member of The Chickies, a group of LA-based female singers and will appear in THE FABULOUS CHICKIES IN CONCERT: A BENEFIT FOR THE ACTORS FUND on Saturday October 3. She wrote the special lyric for the show's opening number.



Perhaps, most notably, Goldstein wrote the Emmy-winning PBS concert special, CHICAGO VOICES. Her comedy lyric "Illinois" is featured in the 2020 documentary: LINCOLN IS CRYING: THE GRIFTERS, GRAFTERS & GOVERNORS OF ILLINOIS and her lyric, "England's White Rose" is featured in the 2020 European series, COLD COURAGE and will be included on the Sony Soundtrack CD. She also played Sir Derek Jacobi's mad wife in the British drama, THE RIDDLE, a winner of the New Yorker's Cartoon Caption Contest and has served as a pop culture/comedy correspondent for many radio stations in the US and UK, including WCBS-FM in NYC.

