Shakespeare on the Deck Announces Second Act as New Non-Profit LA Theatre Company

Shakespeare on the Deck has announced it's mergence with Foolish Production Co, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in Los Angeles, CA. In this second act, the company seeks to expand upon it's mission for inclusive and accessible productions and programming.

Mikey Mulhearn, Producing Artistic Director, states, "The Second Act is upon us. This past year has been one of the most isolating, divided, and disconnected times in our history. We have seen the loss of life, the fight for equality, and a nation more divided than ever. In our metamorphic rebirth, Foolish Production Co. is entering a new era with a more conscious approach to not only the stories we tell but how we tell them. This fall we are expanding beyond the walls of our original home to venues across the city and online to connect, celebrate, and challenge our perceptions of self through inclusive and accessible productions and programming. In returning to our roots, we seek to use the communality of theatre to once again bridge the divide amongst us."

The company's 4th Series will open with a new and immersive production of Titus Andronicus at the Lash Social in Downtown LA. The company will take over the back night club space, creating an immersive underground world that houses the inconceivable violence of the Romans and Goths. Following Titus is the company's anticipated production of Angels In America: Millennium Approaches and Perestroika by Tony Kushner. Preciously announced in 2019, the show was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. Angels has found a new home at the Broadwater in Hollywood set for April/May 2022.

More programming is to be announced soon. For more information on the company and it's upcoming productions please visit foolishproductionco.org.