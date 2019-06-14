Shakespeare OC Is Ready For Launch In Santa Ana

Orange County's oldest professional Shakespeare company (originally founded as The Grove Shakespeare Festival by Thomas F. Bradac 40 years ago), moves from the Garden Grove Amphitheater onto the SAC campus, and continues its community-driven mission under Artistic Director John Walcutt in three theaters at SAC.

The LOCAL IMPACT GRANT recognizes this mission with a $14,400 state-awarded grant for "community-driven arts projects to foster equity, access, and opportunity in historically marginalized communities by centering the arts as a vehicle for building strong, healthy, vibrant, and resilient communities." This is SOC's second LOCAL IMPACT GRANT in the past three years (2017 and 2019) under the five-season leadership of Walcutt.

SEASON KICK-OFF KOREAN FESTIVAL weekend, June 29-30

SATURDAY, JUNE 29th, features 11am free children's performance of 1 hour, modern language, musical version of ROMEO AND JULIET specifically aimed at children 12 and under. Show includes face-painting by local artists, costume and photo opportunities.

Produced in association with Orange County School of the Arts and the world famous Theater Seoul Children's Theater of Korea. Performed in English.

In the evening:

6:45-7:30-Korean Cultural Festivities: Dance and music.

8pm-A one-night staged reading of Arthur Miller's classic American drama,

DEATH OF A SALESMAN, performed in Korean with English titles. $25.

Group ticket prices available for 10 or more.

SUNDAY MORNING, JUNE 30: 11am free second performance of ROMEO AND JULIET for children.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING- July 11 through July 21

In the new SAC outdoor amphitheater. Shakespeare's most popular romantic comedy set in the Wild West stars LA DRAMA CRITICS AWARD actor Bo Foxworth, and OVATION Nominee for Best Actress Elyse Mirto as Beatrice and Benedick. Featuring Bodie Newcomb as Dogberry and NY Shakespeare and TV veteran Miguel Perez. Yes, there will be square dancing! Thursday through Sunday nights. Directed by Jane Page.

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA-July 25 through August 4

Shakespeare's epic sequel to JULIUS CAESAR gets an intimate film noir setting by visionary director Peter Uribe (THE TEMPEST, HAMLET, PIRATES OF PENZANCE and AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare OC). Starring Artistic Director and Screen Actors Guild Award winner John Walcutt (TITANIC, LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, SEABISCUIT) as Antony, and Juilliard alum Tess Lina as Cleopatra. Shakespeare OC veterans Michael Nehring and John Frederick Jones play Enobarbus and Lepidus, respectively. Evenings and weekend matinees Thursdays through Sundays. Mr. Walcutt performs the first weekend only.

ZOOT SUIT-August 8-18

The 40th anniversary of one of the biggest theatrical hits in Los Angeles history makes its professional OC debut. Starring Miguel Perez as El Pachuco, the role that made Edward James Olmos a star. Directed by Amberly Chamberlain in the 400-seat Phillips Hall auditorium, and featuring a large ensemble cast, music, and dance. Evenings and weekend matinees.

Shakespeare Orange County info, schedule, and tickets are available at www.ShakespeareOC.org

Group rates available for 10 or more.





