See AVATAR In 3D At The El Capitan Theatre With Special Fan Event

Tickets are on sale now to see James Cameron's "Avatar" in 3D at the El Capitan Theatre starting September 23.



Guests can attend an Opening Night Fan Event for "Avatar" on September 23 at 7pm. Tickets are $40 and include a Limited Edition 1,000 Avatar marquee pin, souvenir credential, 64oz popcorn and 20oz bottled beverage.



Showtimes for "Avatar" Sunday through Thursday are 11:00am, 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes Friday and Saturday are 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:00pm and 10:55pm. Tickets are $15 for all ages and on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196360®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FElCapitanTheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/safetyinformation/



James Cameron's Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure "Avatar," returns to theatres September 23. Written and directed by Academy Award winner James Cameron, "Avatar" stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscars, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects. Rated PG-13.



About The El Capitan Theatre: The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com or call 1-800-DISNEY-6.