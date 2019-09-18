Second Annual PRODUCTION WITHOUT BORDERS Scheduled For November 11

Cloud21 International (www.cloud21.com) and Kultura PR International (www.kulturapr.com) will present the second annual "Production Without Borders" special event to be held on November 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Laemmle Film Center in Santa Monica, California, during the time period of the 2019 American Film Market.

The by-invitation only event will host a panel featuring the top names in the industry, including:

Christopher Kühne, founder, Storyan Christopher Kühne is an internationally acclaimed screenwriter and story analyst who co-wrote the award-winning feature film "Yerma: Barren," directed by renowned Spanish poet/film director Emilio Ruiz Barrachina. As a literary manager, he collaborated with producer Ken Atchity (The Kennedy Detail, The Meg) in the development of film and TV projects. Recently, Kühne has been preparing the launch of his consulting and development company Storyan, which will bring a new take on development to the table.

Larry Namer, E! Founder, President/CEO, Metan Global Entertainment Group Award-winning entertainment industry veteran with over 45 years professional experience in cable television, live events and new media, Larry Namer is the co-founder of E! Entertainment Television. Today he is a founding partner/president/ceo of Metan Global Entertainment Group (MGEG), a venture created to develop and distribute entertainment content and media specifically for Chinese speaking audiences in China and abroad. In 2018, the company launched the MGEG Film Fund I and serves as managing partner. He is also the executive producer on the recently announced feature film "EMPRESS."

MGEG has also adapted popular Western TV formats for localized versions, including Go Dance! and Elite Model Search, as well as developed the original sitcom, written by Namer, Return to Da Foo Tsun and the Web series Planet Homebuddies that garnered an online audience of over seven million only one month after its launch. Metan was instrumental in joining together top China production houses Mei Tian and H&R Century TV with Warner Brothers International Television Production and the creators of Gossip Girl to develop a groundbreaking new teen drama series for China, to which Metan also served as a consultant. MGEG's most recent series is Fashion X, a fashion-themed series for the China market, covering the top fashion weeks around the globe, as well as a new travel, cultural series that will begin filming in Croatia in October 2019.

Emily Shah, Actress, "Jungle Cry" Emily Shah is the lead actress in the new feature Jungle Cry, directed by Sagar Ballary, the true story of the Jungle Crows team of 12 young tribal Indian boys from extreme tribal regions of India, who played sports barefoot, and went on to win the coveted U14 Rugby World Cup in England. The young actress stars opposite award-winning Indian actor Abhay Deol. The film, which was first announced at Cannes 2019, is the former Miss New Jersey USA's second lead in a feature, following her debut in the 2018 thriller "Fortune Defines Death."

An ambassador for UNICEF, she has participated in national campaigns for Proactive, Motorola, T3 and Sephora, and assisted the legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood on the film Jersey Boys. Ms. Shah was recently invited to serve on the jury of the prestigious Ariano International Film Festival. She studied acting at the Lee Strasberg in New York and Los Angeles, and graduated in Entertainment Media Management from California State University in 2018.

Additional panelists to be announced soon.

Award-winning British filmmaker Kate Rees Davies will moderate the hour-long panel. Six of her shorts have screened at Cannes and her feature film "Altered Perception" recently was released theatrically in the USA and is now available on DVD, Amazon and iTunes. She was the first independent filmmaker to shoot on 4K with the Sony F65 and as a result, has had her work distributed on the Sony 4K TV. She has several projects in various stages of development and pre-production and is currently exploring the world of VR. Her next project in development is a documentary about women in rock and roll. She also serves on the board of Women In Media, The Alliance of Women Directors and NAMIC, and is a strong advocate for creating more opportunities for women and underrepresented communities within the entertainment industry. She organized and moderated the 2017 AFM panel "The Future is Female," featuring Geena Davis and also moderated "Production Without Borders" in 2018.

After the panel media and industry executives will have the chance to meet and mingle with the panelists at an exclusive VIP reception, presented by Enjoy European Quality (E.E.Q.). E.E.Q. is a project co-funded by the European Community designed to increase the awareness and recognition of European quality products in the food and wine sectors, promoted by the Consorzio per la Tutela dell'ASTI Docg, Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani - IVSI (Institute for the valorization of Italian deli meats) and the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana.

Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International have produced numerous successful industry special events, including the annual "Global Film Showcase" in partnership with ROSKINO during the 2018 and 2019 Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film, the annual "Indie Film Showcase at Park City" and "A Salute to Akira Kurosawa" with China's Jinke Entertainment in Cannes in 2017. The companies have co-produced events and worked with top entertainment and technology brands, including E! Entertainment Television, Eurocinema, Metan Global Entertainment Group, 8K Miles Media Group, Maverick Entertainment, Sony Interactive, Oculus, Cinando, Euromed, ECU Film Festival, plus many others.





