Scholarship Winner Kyle Durack Brings NAKED MAN RISING To HFF

Smash hit from Son Of Semele Solo Creation Festival will open at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019. Naked Man Rising by writers Travis Perkins and Chambers Stevens is a powerful one-man show starring first time producer, Kyle Durack. The show is directed by Perkins and opens June 9, at Studio Stage (Main Stage).

Tickets: http://hff19.org/5885

Aren't you tired of going to the theater and seeing the same old shit? Check out Naked Man Rising, a crowd favorite from the Solo Creation Festival. We're talking sold out, folks. This tale of revenge rips through the stage like a Grindhouse film and features a balls-to-the-wall performance by Canadian Wildman and naturalist Kyle Durack. Not for your Grandma...unless, she's a badass.



Winner of the Hollywood Fringe Scholarship for First Time Producers, Kyle is thrilled to bring Naked Man Rising to the 2019 Fringe Festival. The writing is crisp and the play moves along at a deft pace. But the words are simply a vehicle for Kyle Durack's powerful interpretation. The Canadian actor was born with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, and in this piece he sheds his disability along with his clothes to reveal the inner strength concealed by a "weakened" body. Naked Man Rising mixes humor and action. Durack uses his physicality well as he tells the story.





