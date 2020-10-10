Santa Monica Playhouse Binge Fringe Free Festival Of Theatre Goes Online For 2020

The BFF 2020 will be live-streaming from October 19 through November 8, 2020.

The month of October heralds the return of the Santa Monica Playhouse BFF: The Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre. The annual Santa Monica Theatre Fringe Festival now in its fifth year aims to celebrate the range and depth of the human condition and the idea that theatre arts experiences are vital, transformative, and must be available for all This year's virtual free festival will feature audience favorites from past years and all shows will be live-streamed, with access free to all.

"Despite the challenges of this worldwide pandemic, we want to embrace an optimism for the future - and this means continuing to produce theatre that aims to connect us, celebrate our strengths and differences, and enrich our lives. We hope you will join us for this year's online live-streaming theatre festival" says Playhouse Co-Artistic Director Chris DeCarlo "

The BF F features artists, companies and performances by Santa Monica and Los Angeles based artists including Heather Keller (Chemo Barbie), Wendy Hammers (I Broke Up with Cancer), Carla Delaney (Worth It!), Shelley Fisher(The Palligator Show), Cindy D'Andrea (Cat Shit Crazy), Bill Berry(Rose Petals and Ashes), Marilyn Anderson (How to Live Like A Millionaire), Jannica Olin [(IM)perfekt], and Rahvaunia (tHis Is Very IMPORTANT)

Visit https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/thebff2020.html to link to the shows, for more information and more shows as they are added.

Santa Monica Playhouse programs are supported in part by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, by the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, the Ahmanson Foundation, and the Rotary Club Foundation.

