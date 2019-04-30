Sam Harris Will Come To Purple Room In Palm Springs

Platinum selling recording artist and Tony Award nominated actor Sam Harris is set to bring his new show Stripped to The Purple Room in Palm Springs for two performances only on Friday, June 21 and Friday, June 28, at 8pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents. Along with his longtime musical director Todd Schroeder, Harris will perform Broadway and pop songs from his stellar 30-year career. No band, no backup singers. Just two musical stars and a piano in the desert.



Sam Harris is a multi-million selling recording artist, Tony-nominated Broadway and television actor, award-winning playwright, composer, director, and most recently, best-selling author. Before American Idol, before The Voice, Harris first exploded into the public eye as the premiere winner of TV's Star Search. On Broadway, he starred in The Life (Tony, Outer Critic's Circle, Drama Desk nominations), The Producers, and Grease (Drama Desk nomination). National Tour, off-Broadway, and regional credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hair, Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, The Jazz Singer, and The First Wives Club. On television, he was a series regular on the CBS sitcom The Class, had a recurring role on Rules of Engagement, and made other guest star appearances. He has performed on numerous specials and every talk show from Leno to Oprah to Fallon. He has nine studio CDs to his credit, has toured the globe in concert, and he made Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. He is the author of the stage musicals Hard Copy, Different Hats, Revival, Hurry! Hurry! Hollywood! and SAM. He co-wrote Liza's at the Palace (Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event) and most recently wrote and starred in his one man show, HAM: A Musical Memoir, for which he won the prestigious Ovation Award for Best Actor and Best Musical. HAM was filmed for television at The Pasadena Playhouse for air this year. He performs with musical director Todd Schroeder, with whom he has been working for 25 years around the world in concert, in the recording studio, and as a co-writer.



Admission is $35 $40. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.purpleroompalmsprings.com or www.chrisisaacsonpresents.com. To make reservations by phone, call (760) 322-4422. The Purple Room is located at 1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, 92103.





