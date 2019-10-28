Sacred Fools Presents WAITING FOR WAITING FOR GODOT

The Sacred Fools Theater Company continues its 23rd season with the existential comedy Waiting for Waiting for Godot, by Dave Hanson, directed by Jacob Sidney. Opening Friday, November 8 and running through December 14 in the Broadwater Second Stage, the show will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, with Sunday performances on November 17, December 1 & 8 at 5:00 pm and one performance on Monday, November 18 at 8pm.

It is probably not their night.

Ester and Val are understudies for a production of Waiting for Godot. They are committed to art, and frustrated by anonymity. They understand their purpose, but not the reasons they stay. They accept their fate, but question each other's motives, all while waiting for "him" to appear...

A "gleefully absurd" (Time Out New York) backstage farce packed with profound insight, existential dread, and shameless punchlines, Waiting for Waiting for Godot is the Beckett companion you didn't know you needed.

"This is a show that's silly and irreverent for anyone, with some special moments for lovers of Beckett," says Co-Artistic Director Aviva Pressman. "It manages to be high brow and low at the same time in a way that felt quite Foolish."

While Director Jacob Sidney's most recent show as a director at Sacred Fools was 2017's The Rose and The Rime, he's worked with the company for close to two decades, appearing in Fools shows including Dubya 2000, Crazyface, the title role in Peer Gynt and many more. Sidney has also directed and acted extensively on the Fools late-night stages for Serial Killers and, early in the Fools history, Crime Scene.

Producer Travis Snyder-Eaton produced Come Back! for this past year's Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it was nominated for Best Comedy. He has also been a Serial Killers producer over the last few seasons, along with performing, writing and directing for the late-night mainstay and will be producing when the show returns in January of 2020.

The design team consists of Set Design by Aaron Francis, Lighting Design by Kaitlin Chang, Sound Design by Adriana Colón, Prop Design by Joyce Hutter, Fight Choreography by Edgar Landa and Physical Comedy Consulting by Stephen Simon.

Waiting for Waiting for Godot features Bruno Oliver, Joe Hernandez-Kolski and Julie Marchiano, with understudies Steve N. Bradford, Zach Smith and Marian Gonzalez.

Sacred Fools Gives Back: DWYC Performance - Friday, November 15 at 8:00pm

It's "Pay What You Can" with a twist! Half of all proceeds for this performance will be donated to The Actors Fund (note - will link to their site in final version). Since 2013, Sacred Fools has held a DWYC performance for each mainstage show, partnering with close to 20 different organizations, raising over $6,000 for worthy causes.

Special Performance - Monday, November 18 at 8:00pm

New at Sacred Fools for the four Prime shows of the season is the addition of a special Monday night performance to give other theatre artists performing and working on shows Friday through Sunday the opportunity to see the show.

