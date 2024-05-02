Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Concludes Orchestral Series with World Premiere by Nina Shekhar and Schubert's Symphony No. 9

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra wraps its 2023/24 orchestral season with a nod to the past and an eye toward the future on Friday, May 24, 2024, 8 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, and Saturday, May 25, 2024, 8 pm, at Glendale's Alex Theatre.

The program opens with Music Director Jaime Martín conducting the world premiere of Glitter Monster, a LACO Sound Investment commission by Nina Shekhar. The composer and multimedia artist, a first-generation Indian American and Detroit native, explores the intersection of identity, vulnerability, love, and laughter to create bold and intensely personal work that “surprises and delights aplenty” (Los Angeles Times). Sound Investment is a groundbreaking program LACO established in 2001 that engages audience members in developing new classical works.

Additionally, renowned GRAMMY-nominated Venezuelan-born pianist Gabriela Montero – noted for her visionary interpretations, exceptional musicality, and mesmerizing stage presence – makes her highly anticipated LACO debut, performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor. The New York Times states, “Montero's playing [has] everything: crackling rhythmic brio, subtle shadings, steely power…soulful lyricism…[and] unsentimental expressivity.

Schubert's last symphonic work, the majestic Symphony No. 9 (“The Great C major”), caps the season finale. Written just a year after Beethoven's ninth symphony was premiered, Schubert, who was facing his own mortality at the time, included in his final symphony a quote from the epic “Ode to Joy” theme from Beethoven's masterwork.

Shekhar, providing some insights into Glitter Monster, says, “When I was living in LA, one of the most special things I discovered is the amount of new music in the city. I've lived on the East Coast, the Midwest — I've lived everywhere! — and that kind of embrace of new music is uncommon. So, in my own language within my piece, I was adventurous because LACO has performed a lot of new music and the players are so expressive. They give every line a shape, every dynamic is sold.”

In addition to serving as LACO's 2023-2024 Sound Investment Composer and Composer-in-Residence at The Crossing, Shekhar is on the composition faculty of Mannes School of Music at The New School. Described as an “orchestral supernova” (Los Angeles Times), and a "rare composer who opens our ears a little wider each time" (Chicago Tribune), Shekhar has garnered commissions from leading artists and orchestras across the country. An active educator as well, Shekhar is a faculty mentor for Luna Composition Lab and co-founded Brightwork newmusic's Project initiative. She has held guest composer residencies at New York University, Colburn School, University of Colorado-Boulder, Western Michigan University, and Portland State University. Shekhar is a Civitella Ranieri Foundation Music Fellow and previously completed a tenure as Composer-in-Residence for Young Concert Artists. Shekhar is a PhD candidate in Music Composition at Princeton University. She previously completed composition graduate studies at University of Southern California and undergraduate studies at University of Michigan, earning dual degrees in music composition and chemical engineering.

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the National Endowment for the Arts; State of California; California Arts Council; the Los Angeles County Arts Commission; and City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs. LACO gratefully acknowledges Hogan Lovells US LLP for generous pro bono support.

Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets

Tickets ($28-$268, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Hall; $32 - $142, Alex Theatre) may be purchased online at laco.org or by calling LACO at 213 622 7001 x1. Discounted tickets are also available by phone for seniors 65 years of age and older and for students.

