Sacred Fools Elects Scott Golden Co-Artistic Director

The Sacred Fools Theater Company has announced the election of Scott Golden as Co-Artistic Director to a three-year term.

There are three Artistic Directors elected by and from the membership of Sacred Fools, with each elected to a three-year term (staggered so one new Artistic Director is elected each year). He joins Vanessa Stewart, who becomes the Senior AD as she enters her third year and Marc Antonio Pritchett, entering the second year of his term.

"It really is a privilege to have made Sacred Fools my creative and artistic home for almost the last decade," said Golden. "I am humbled that the company has chosen me to serve Sacred Fools for the next three years, not only to help guide their artistic vision but also as their representative to the Los Angeles theatre community."

Golden studied theatre at Florida State and first became involved with Sacred Fools when he was cast in the 2013 Production of "Absolutely Filthy," playing Charlie Brown. He joined the Fools shortly thereafter and has worked with the company steadily, both as an actor and behind the scenes.

His onstage work at Sacred Fools also includes the aforementioned "Absolutely Filthy," "The Mother Ship," "Candide" and "Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play," while a sampling of his offstage work includes stints as Assistant Director ("The Sirens of Titan") and Producer ("Too Heavy for Your Pocket" and "Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk").

Golden has held several positions within the company, including Events Coordinator, Membership Committee and several years as a Co-Publicity Manager. Golden has also written, directed and performed extensively in the Fools' late-night staple Serial Killers.

