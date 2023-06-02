SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE Returns To Southern California

The show comes to the Downey Theatre on Thursday, September 29th at 8pm and The Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks on Friday, September 30th at 2pm and 8pm.

Swingin' With The Mouse, the acclaimed jazz project inspired by classic animated films, brings the magic of jazz to the Downey Theatre on Thursday, September 29th at 8pm and The Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks on Friday, September 30th at 2pm and 8pm. The highly-anticipated event promises to be a musical delight for audiences of all ages.

Swingin' With The Mouse's unique sound infuses beloved childhood classics with a fresh jazz twist, creating an enchanting musical experience.

Guest vocalists for the upcoming performances will be announced at a later date, but attendees can expect to enjoy a night of uplifting rhythms and unforgettable melodies performed by stars of their favorite films, TV shows, and Broadway original casts.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on June 2nd, 2023 at www.swinginmusic.com. As a special offer, $10 discount code 'FIRST' is available for ticket purchases of select seats made before June 9th, 2023.

"We are excited to bring Swingin' With The Mouse back to Southern California in a grander version than ever before," said SWTM's producer Pablo Rossil. "Our talented musicians and special guest vocalists will take the audience on a unique journey through some of the most iconic songs from classic animated films, featuring fresh and exciting jazz arrangements. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment."

Swingin' With The Mouse promises to be a night to remember, so be sure to purchase your tickets early before they sell out. To purchase tickets or for more information about these events, visit www.swinginmusic.com.



