SUPER GAY CABARET Opens June 11 at Ophelia's Jump

Caitlin Lopez directs the roster of musical and comedy performers.

May. 25, 2021  

Just in time for Pride month, Super Gay Cabaret is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ theatre and performers through an evening of singing, comedy, and hilariously awkward anecdotes.

Caitlin Lopez directs the roster of musical and comedy performers. The evening is presented by Ophelia's Jump Productions, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Some of the material presented contains mature themes. Although the show is for "everyone under the rainbow," parental discretion is advised.

Seating is limited, as this is an outdoor presentation in front of the Ophelia's Jump intimate theatre space. Covid safety protocols will be observed for this socially distanced performance. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase.

Super Gay Cabaret. At Ophelia's Jump Productions, 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, Upland, CA 91786. June 11, 12, and 13, 2021, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 at http://opheliasjump.org

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Information: (909) 734-6565.


