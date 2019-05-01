SUNBATHE IN DARKNESS Makes World Premiere at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

In the distant past of 2007, teenager Casey copes with her personal struggles by writing a purposely terrible fanfiction for her own amusement and posts it online. To her horror, it becomes immensely popular. Sunbathe in Darkness, a 90-minute comedy written by Adam Cash and Drew Petriello and directed by Brandon Karsh, will make its world premiere at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June. Together, they have created a play that is absurd, cathartic, laugh-out-loud funny, and heartwarming all at once.

Inspired by some of the more outrageous texts in the Internet-age fanfiction phenomenon, Sunbathe in Darkness aims to both highlight the absurdity of the material it was inspired by and explore the contexts in which it exists. "Being a teenager, especially in the start of the internet era, was an experience that the three of us are mostly able to look back and laugh about." says Cash. "But even as we reflected on how ridiculous that experience was, we also wanted to look back on it with a more discerning eye, and to be empathetic towards how overwhelming your problems can seem as an adolescent, regardless of their actual scale."

Sunbathe in Darkness features an eight-person ensemble cast, led by Sarah Richards as Casey, Juliana LaBarbiera as Tatum, her older sister, and Mitchell Pratt as Isaac, her friend from school. Writer Petriello's play How to Be Lazy and Not Feel Guilty made its debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2018.

Preview is Sunday 6/9 at 9:00PM. Regular performances are Sunday 6/16 at 6:00PM, Friday 6/21 at 10:00PM, Sunday 6/23 at 11:30AM, and Sunday 6/30 at 3:00PM.

Tickets are on sale now! Preview is pay-what-you-can. Regular performances are $15.

All performances are 90 minutes long and will be at the Broadwater Second Stage, located at 6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90038.





