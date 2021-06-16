SUMMER OF SOUL Comes to El Capitan, June 25

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents "Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)" June 25-July 6, 2021. This first week of the film's U.S. theatrical run is being shown as a limited engagement at The El Captian Theatre.



El Capitan guests will be able to see a display of Harlem Cultural Festival memorabilia and receive a mini poster, while supplies last.

Daily showtimes for "Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)" are 10:00AM, 1:15PM, 4:30PM, 7:45PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.

Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page . All seats for this engagement are reserved, all ages, and are $18.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary-part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten-until now. SUMMER OF SOUL shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

"Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)," is the first official project under the recently announced Onyx Collective brand. The winner of both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival will be released theatrically by Searchlight Pictures and will begin streaming on Hulu in the U.S. on July 2, 2021. The film will also stream internationally through the Star offering on Disney+ on a date to be confirmed

Rated PG-13 for some disturbing images, smoking, and brief drug material.